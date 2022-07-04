Callum Davidson on Theo Bair’s big chance and best role, Max Kucheriavyi’s impact and Graham Carey’s injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson on Theo Bair’s big chance and best role, Max Kucheriavyi’s impact and Graham Carey’s injury

By Eric Nicolson
July 4 2022, 10.26pm
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
Pre-season is a footballer’s big window of opportunity.

And Theo Bair is grasping his St Johnstone chance with both hands so far.

The Canadian international scored the Perth side’s goal in a Friday bounce game against Aberdeen at the end of their Murcia training camp.

The picture in manager Callum Davidson’s mind about the role Bair can fulfil with Saints is becoming clearer.

So too is the potential he has to be a “handful” for Scottish Premiership defenders in the months ahead.

“Theo was one of those struggling with a wee niggle at the start of the week but he was excellent in the game against Aberdeen,” said Davidson.

“The goal was a wee ball in behind for him to run on to finish from a tight angle.

“He made a few of those runs in the game.

“With Theo, I think he’s suited to playing as a nine on his own. He likes that role.

“If he can use the physical attributes he has a little bit more in an aggressive way he’ll be a handful for any defender he comes up against because he’s quick as well.

“And he can definitely finish.

“People forget Theo is only 22. He’s still learning the game.

“He’s an intelligent guy who will speak about football – I do like players who like to talk about the game and understand it better.

“It’s a big pre-season for him and the cup games will be massive.”

Davidson outlined the focus of coach Steven MacLean’s training ground time spent with Bair.

“We’ve got Macca working with him on getting him to stay in the box more,” he explained.

“That’s the easiest place to score from.

“It’s something we’re working on with all our strikers.

“We’ve brought in players to deliver more quality and hopefully they’ll get more chances.”

Max Kucheriavyi ‘really good’

Another young player seeking to seize his pre-season chance is Max Kucheriavyi.

The Ukrainian also got a Davidson thumbs-up for his efforts in Spain.

“Max played in the game as well,” he reported. “He was really good too.

“It was just a closed-doors game but we were up against good opposition and we performed at a decent level.

“It was a great trip as a whole – the hotel facilities and training facilities were ideal.

“We had a good week of double sessions.

“We’ve got a few wee niggly injuries that you get at this time of the year but we’re delighted to get the new boys involved and things are coming along nicely.

“There were a lot of positives.”

Carey ankle injury

Graham Carey rolled his ankle in Spain and “will be out for a week or so”.

The former CSKA Sofia and Plymouth Argyle man was Saints’ fourth summer signing.

When numbers five and six are in the door, Davidson will have the playing pool depth he wants for the League Cup group stage.

“I’m trying to get one more forward in and a goalkeeper,” he said.

“When I get those two the squad is good.

“It will be really strong, with a good mix of experience and youth.

“That balance is key.

“The goalkeeper is obviously important. There are options but we want to make sure we get the right one.”

