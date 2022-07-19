Callum Davidson makes ‘performance’ demand as stuttering St Johnstone target winning over ‘let down’ fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone must find a big performance to repay supporters for sticking with them last season, admits Callum Davidson.

The Perth side have opened their League Cup campaign with two disappointing draws against lower league opposition – and two lost penalty shoot-outs.

They face Elgin City on Tuesday night aiming to pick up a much-needed first win.

And Saints’ boss, who admits fans who travelled to watch Saturday’s clash with Queen of the South were ‘let down’, knows what he wants to see from his players.

He said: “I want more urgency and positivity.

“Sometimes you will make mistakes on the ball, but I want them to show urgency to win games of football. I want to be positive in how we play.

“I’m looking for a reaction and a performance. We weren’t happy with the performance at Queen of the South.

“Ultimately we didn’t get beat but it was a really poor performance.

“I was really disappointed because we let the fans down.

“They came down in their numbers, which was really appreciated.

“We really want to put on a performance for them. They stuck by us last season.

“We now just need to win these next two games and make sure everyone is right for the start of the season.”

Asked about the chances of his side’s hopes in Elgin being boosted by one or more new arrivals, Davidson kept his cards close to his chest.

“We’ve assessed where the team is. We know there are positions we need to strengthen,” he said.

“We’re looking to do that as soon as we can.

“We want to get the best goalkeeper in we can. We need to make sure it’s the right fit for the club.”

Ali Crawford was withdrawn early on in Dumfries and the prognosis isn’t positive for the midfielder.

However, Davidson is hopeful a number of key players will be available sooner rather than later.

“I think he’ll miss the start of the season now,” he said of Crawford.

“We have had a few long-term injuries and, when you put four or five on top of that, it is difficult.

“Hopefully Drey Wright will be involved on Tuesday night and then Liam Gordon is back on Saturday.

“We’ll have the two suspensions coming back in for Ayr United too.”

Given the squeeze on bodies in Perth, Davidson has his hands tied as far as shuffling his pack goes.

As a result, he has urged players to take the Borough Briggs clash as a “second chance”.

Elgin City clash

“Elgin will know we are under a bit of pressure,” he said.

“We can’t give them the opportunity to get a foothold in the game.

“We gave Annan and Queen of the South something to hang onto.

“It’s really important we start well, take our chances and show our quality.

“We have injuries and suspensions still.

“Sometimes in football you don’t get second chances, but these boys will get a second chance to prove themselves.”