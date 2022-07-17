Callum Davidson admits he AND St Johnstone players must take long look at themselves after ‘poorest’ display of reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson admits he AND St Johnstone players must take long look at themselves after ‘poorest’ display of reign

By Euan Maxwell
July 17 2022, 5.00pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone’s first half showing against Queen of the South was the worst since he’s been in charge.

The Perth outfit were lucky to salvage a point thanks to a second half Jamie Murphy double after going behind twice at Palmerston Park.

But they failed to secure the bonus point – for the second time in a week – in the shootout, leaving their League Cup campaign in tatters.

A frustrated Davidson said: “It wasn’t good enough. From the first minute I asked them to compete, you have to do that when you come here.

“We gave them a really poor first goal and they got a foothold in the game.

Queen of the South’s Lee Connolly (right) watches his header beat Elliot Parish in the St Johnstone goal.

“The first half was probably the poorest since I have been here.

“We have four or five boys coming back from injuries and suspensions. The ones playing today had chances to stake their claim for a place in the team. For me they were miles off it.

“It wasn’t good enough. They need to take a look at themselves and I need to take a look at myself.

“Lessons have to be learned very quickly because when we move up levels, we can’t give teams opportunities like that.

Jamie Murphy scored both of St Johnstone’s goals at Palmerston – and notched his spot kick.

Jamie (Murphy) is the only person who I can give pass marks. I thought he was excellent and epitomised what I want when he got on the ball. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have got back in the game.

“We’ve had two draws and ultimately lost on penalties. We have lost a couple of points that would have given us the opportunity to go through.”

Tags

