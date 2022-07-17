Callum Davidson admits he AND St Johnstone players must take long look at themselves after ‘poorest’ display of reign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone’s first half showing against Queen of the South was the worst since he’s been in charge.

The Perth outfit were lucky to salvage a point thanks to a second half Jamie Murphy double after going behind twice at Palmerston Park.

But they failed to secure the bonus point – for the second time in a week – in the shootout, leaving their League Cup campaign in tatters.

A frustrated Davidson said: “It wasn’t good enough. From the first minute I asked them to compete, you have to do that when you come here.

“We gave them a really poor first goal and they got a foothold in the game.

“The first half was probably the poorest since I have been here.

“We have four or five boys coming back from injuries and suspensions. The ones playing today had chances to stake their claim for a place in the team. For me they were miles off it.

“It wasn’t good enough. They need to take a look at themselves and I need to take a look at myself.

“Lessons have to be learned very quickly because when we move up levels, we can’t give teams opportunities like that.

“Jamie (Murphy) is the only person who I can give pass marks. I thought he was excellent and epitomised what I want when he got on the ball. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have got back in the game.

“We’ve had two draws and ultimately lost on penalties. We have lost a couple of points that would have given us the opportunity to go through.”