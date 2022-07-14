St Johnstone have top 6 Premiership ambitions, says Callum Davidson, as Perth boss gives goalkeeper update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have top six ambitions for this season’s Premiership, according to manager Callum Davidson.

But even though he believes it’s “achievable”, preserving the McDiarmid Park club’s status in Scotland’s highest division will remain the primary goal.

“First and foremost the target is to stay in the league and get some young players coming through as well,” Davidson said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“We’ve got a couple of really good ones.

“The league will be extremely competitive.

“The so-called bigger teams are spending a lot of money so it will be hard for teams like ourselves.

“But we’ll be fighting all the way.

“We have to make sure we start well, which is something we’ve been notoriously poor for at St Johnstone.

“It’s important we start well to give ourselves a chance of getting into the top six.

“I think it’s achievable and something we’ve got to aim for.”

Davidson reported that Saints remain in talks with “two or three” goalkeepers as the search to replace Zander Clark continues and the Perth boss is hopeful a deal can be concluded with one of them “pretty soon”.