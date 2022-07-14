Tommy Wright reveals the big part Willie Collum played in St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Tommy Wright reveals the big part Willie Collum played in St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup success

By Eric Nicolson
July 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 14 2022, 1.14pm
Tommy Wright with Willie Collum.
Tommy Wright with Willie Collum.

Willie Collum is a referee many Scottish football fans, players and managers love to hate.

But Tommy Wright has revealed the big reason the nation’s highest profile official will always have a special place in his affections – and St Johnstone’s history.

For a new book about referees and Scotland’s influence on the laws of the game, Wright was among those interviewed by author Alastair Blair.

The Northern Irishman admitted that “there are refs I do like more than others, usually because a decision has gone for us”.

And the best example he could think of was at Ibrox in 2014.

Collum let the game flow when many a ref would have blown for a foul by James Dunne on the edge of the Aberdeen box.

Seconds later Stevie May had equalised and Saints were on their way to the first-ever Scottish Cup final.

“Willie Collum isn’t every fan’s cup of tea,” said Wright.

“But he made one of the best decisions ever when he didn’t penalise James Dunne for a high foot in his challenge that led to Stevie May’s equaliser in the 2014 semi-final against Aberdeen.

“There were a number of challenges from Saints players that could easily have led to a yellow card that day.

“But I think Willie realised that the chance of getting to the cup final was such a big deal for a club like St Johnstone that he took that into account and was more lenient than he might otherwise have been.

“That’s common-sense refereeing.”

Dick Campbell and Scottish refs

Blair, who has co-written St Johnstone books that are a must-read for Perth fans, including the recent ‘Great Saints’, weaves together historical facts about refereeing and Scottish football’s influence on it with anecdotes from famous men in the middle and well-known managers.

Dick Campbell is among them.

The Arbroath boss was straight to the point when asked about his general opinion of Scottish referees.

“……..well, I don’t think it’s difficult. For a start, their fitness levels in Scotland are a disgrace; they run a couple of laps and do a few stretches and think that’s good enough.

“They need to stop being controversial, keep up with the play and have a good rapport with managers and players.

“Get the decisions right, it’s not hard – we all know whether it’s a foul or not. OK, you might make the occasional mistake, we can all accept that, but just get it right. That’s all managers want.”

A whole book could be devoted to refereeing tales from the perspective of one of the game’s most colourful characters.

Choosing his top one was no easy task for Campbell.

“Probably my favourite story was with Kenny Hope,” he said. “It was when I was managing Brechin and we were playing Kilmarnock.

“John Ritchie, a real Brechin great, was still on the coaching staff after he retired, but for this game he was banned from the touchline and was in the stand, so we were using walkie-talkies.

“There was a blatant penalty that Kenny didn’t give, so I’m giving him pelters and I could hear John on the walkie-talkie trying to calm me down.

“The fact that he was sitting next to the chairman, David Will, who at the time was a vice-president at Fifa, and also Craig Brown, former Scotland manager, might have had something to do with it.

“But I was having none of it.

“I’m running up the touchline, shouting at Kenny, ‘you…….’. And John’s shouting in my ear.

“So I said to Kenny, ‘and that’s not all, here’s John Ritchie wants to talk to you’.”

  • ‘Stop the Game: We’re going to arrest the goalkeeper!’ can be bought by following this link or searching ‘stop the match, Alastair Blair’.

Dan Cleary has taken responsibility for his red card, says St Johnstone team-mate Murray Davidson

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]