Dylan Easton ‘honoured’ to captain Raith Rovers as star has say on debut hat-trick debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dylan Easton ‘honoured’ to captain Raith Rovers as star has say on debut hat-trick debate

By Craig Cairns
July 14 2022, 1.56pm Updated: July 14 2022, 2.24pm
Dylan Easton celebrates his hattrick. Photograph: Tony Fimister
Dylan Easton celebrates his hattrick. Photograph: Tony Fimister

“That’s getting framed!” declared Dylan Easton, referring to the match ball after he captained Raith Rovers to a 6-0 win over Peterhead.

His competitive debut for the club was marked by controversy – the type the playmaker would welcome every week.

Easton was definitely responsible for the opening goal in the Premier Sports Cup clash on Wednesday night – and for the third.

However, there was a dispute over the second goal, which may or may not have been going wide before it deflected off Paul Dixon.

It was recorded on scoring apps as an own goal.

Consulting the officials

Easton insisted that he consulted the officials, who recorded a hattrick, and was taking their word for it.

It would harsh to deny him the goal after he sailed past several players before applying the finish.

“I am, yes – 100%,” said Easton when asked if he was claiming the goal in question.

Photograph: Jim Foy

“I asked the referee and the referee said it was a hattrick. When the whistle went I was after the ball.

“That’s getting framed!”

Raith boss Ian Murray explained why he wants to rotate the captaincy for now – adding that he was “a wee bit frustrated” with Easton before he opened the scoring with a bicycle kick.

That slight criticism may have been motivated by Easton being chosen to lead out the players for their first competitive match of the new season.

Easton described the accolade as “an honour”, and added: “I never expected it, to be honest.

 

“I just came in and as soon as the gaffer mentioned it, it was a right honour to lead this group of boys out.

“The fans came in their numbers as well. It was a special moment for me.”

Leading by example

There are different types of captain. Some are more vocal, barking their side through matches, others do their talking on the ball.

Easton certainly fits the latter mould, constantly looking for the ball and leading by inviting others to link up with him.

“Right from the start we go right after teams and once the first goal went in, it was just a case of, keep going and don’t give them a minute’s rest.

“It’s what we work on in training. We do drills, right from the back through to the front. High intensity, getting after the ball.

“I like to get on the ball, that’s the kind of player I am. I like to make things happen and create things.”

3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]