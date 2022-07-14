Dylan Easton ‘honoured’ to captain Raith Rovers as star has say on debut hat-trick debate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“That’s getting framed!” declared Dylan Easton, referring to the match ball after he captained Raith Rovers to a 6-0 win over Peterhead.

His competitive debut for the club was marked by controversy – the type the playmaker would welcome every week.

Easton was definitely responsible for the opening goal in the Premier Sports Cup clash on Wednesday night – and for the third.

However, there was a dispute over the second goal, which may or may not have been going wide before it deflected off Paul Dixon.

It was recorded on scoring apps as an own goal.

Consulting the officials

Easton insisted that he consulted the officials, who recorded a hattrick, and was taking their word for it.

It would harsh to deny him the goal after he sailed past several players before applying the finish.

“I am, yes – 100%,” said Easton when asked if he was claiming the goal in question.

“I asked the referee and the referee said it was a hattrick. When the whistle went I was after the ball.

“That’s getting framed!”

Raith boss Ian Murray explained why he wants to rotate the captaincy for now – adding that he was “a wee bit frustrated” with Easton before he opened the scoring with a bicycle kick.

That slight criticism may have been motivated by Easton being chosen to lead out the players for their first competitive match of the new season.

Easton described the accolade as “an honour”, and added: “I never expected it, to be honest.

“I just came in and as soon as the gaffer mentioned it, it was a right honour to lead this group of boys out.

“The fans came in their numbers as well. It was a special moment for me.”

Leading by example

There are different types of captain. Some are more vocal, barking their side through matches, others do their talking on the ball.

Easton certainly fits the latter mould, constantly looking for the ball and leading by inviting others to link up with him.

“Right from the start we go right after teams and once the first goal went in, it was just a case of, keep going and don’t give them a minute’s rest.

“It’s what we work on in training. We do drills, right from the back through to the front. High intensity, getting after the ball.

“I like to get on the ball, that’s the kind of player I am. I like to make things happen and create things.”