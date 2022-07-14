5 best places to buy school uniform essentials in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

5 best places to buy school uniform essentials in Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
July 14 2022, 2.00pm Updated: July 14 2022, 2.40pm
M&S is a firm favourite for school uniform shopping. Picture supplied.
M&S is a firm favourite for school uniform shopping. Picture supplied.

The new term may seem a while away but now is a great time to get bargains on kids’ school clothes.

To help, we’ve rounded up some of what we think are the best places to buy school uniform essentials at great prices.

Each of the stores listed has branches in Tayside and Fife (details at the bottom of this article) so your kids can try before you buy.

M&S

Marks and Spencer is many people’s top choice for school uniform, and its annual 20% discount on school clobber is on now.

Until Monday July 25 there’s a fifth off the price of all school uniform items.

The range includes shirts and blouses with easy-iron or non-iron finishes and adjustable hems and waistbands so they last longer on growing children.

You don't have to hunt far for a good deal in M&amp;S when its 20% offer is on. Image supplied.
You don’t have to hunt far for a good deal in M&S when its 20% offer is on. Image supplied.

Aldi

Leading the price war, Aldi has laid claim to the UK’s cheapest school uniform deal.

For a mere £5 you can pick up two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and a skirt or trousers.

It’s also got pinafore two-packs for £6.99 and leather shoes for £8.99.

But you need to be fast to take advantage, as prices that low will mean stock is snapped up quickly.

Aldi makes no secret of its competitively low prices.
Aldi makes no secret of its competitively low prices.

Next

Another good one-stop shop for school uniform is Next.

Trousers for boys and girls come in a range of fits, including slim leg and plus waist, and start at £8.

You can get a two-pack of easy-to-iron skirts for £12.

Polo shirts are available in a variety of colours, as are jumpers and cardigans.

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket’s Tu school uniform range is built for durability.

Boys’ and girls’ trousers have reinforced knees and shoes have scuff-resistant coating.

There are permanent pleats in skirts and pinafores and Perfect Colour technology in polo shirts.

Jumpers and cardigans come in a range of colours and two-packs start at £7.

To help younger ones dress themselves after gym, shirts have touch and close fastenings with faux buttons and elasticated cuffs.

The TU school uniform jumpers come in a range of colours. Image supplied.
The TU school uniform jumpers come in a range of colours. Image supplied.

Asda

The George school uniform range also has a full gamut of essentials at great prices and in a range of colours.

Two-packs start at £2.50 for polo shirts, £5 for sweatshirts and shorts, £7 for trousers and £9 for pinafores and dresses.

They’ve also got a big selection of school footwear, with black leather shoes starting at £16.

Where can you find the stores listed locally?

Tayside and Fife branches of the shops listed stocking school uniform are at:

M&S: Dundee (Murraygate), Dunfermline, Perth.

Aldi: Cowdenbeath, Crieff, Cupar, Dalgety Bay, Dundee (The Stack, Arbroath Road, Myrekirk Road), Dunfermline (Halbeath Road, Duloch Park), Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy (Ferrard Road and McKenzie Street), Leven, Montrose, Perth (Glasgow Road and Ruthvenfield Road), St Andrews.

Next: Dundee (Overgate and Gallagher Retail Park), Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Perth.

Sainsbury’s: Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Leven.

Asda: Arbroath, Dalgety Bay, Dundee (Kirkton, Milton, West), Dunfermline (St Leonards, Halbeath), Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth.

POLL: Should branded school uniform be binned to cut cost of kitting out kids?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier