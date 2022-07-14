5 best places to buy school uniform essentials in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new term may seem a while away but now is a great time to get bargains on kids’ school clothes.

To help, we’ve rounded up some of what we think are the best places to buy school uniform essentials at great prices.

Each of the stores listed has branches in Tayside and Fife (details at the bottom of this article) so your kids can try before you buy.

M&S

Marks and Spencer is many people’s top choice for school uniform, and its annual 20% discount on school clobber is on now.

Until Monday July 25 there’s a fifth off the price of all school uniform items.

The range includes shirts and blouses with easy-iron or non-iron finishes and adjustable hems and waistbands so they last longer on growing children.

Aldi

Leading the price war, Aldi has laid claim to the UK’s cheapest school uniform deal.

For a mere £5 you can pick up two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and a skirt or trousers.

It’s also got pinafore two-packs for £6.99 and leather shoes for £8.99.

But you need to be fast to take advantage, as prices that low will mean stock is snapped up quickly.

Next

Another good one-stop shop for school uniform is Next.

Trousers for boys and girls come in a range of fits, including slim leg and plus waist, and start at £8.

You can get a two-pack of easy-to-iron skirts for £12.

Polo shirts are available in a variety of colours, as are jumpers and cardigans.

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket’s Tu school uniform range is built for durability.

Boys’ and girls’ trousers have reinforced knees and shoes have scuff-resistant coating.

There are permanent pleats in skirts and pinafores and Perfect Colour technology in polo shirts.

Jumpers and cardigans come in a range of colours and two-packs start at £7.

To help younger ones dress themselves after gym, shirts have touch and close fastenings with faux buttons and elasticated cuffs.

Asda

The George school uniform range also has a full gamut of essentials at great prices and in a range of colours.

Two-packs start at £2.50 for polo shirts, £5 for sweatshirts and shorts, £7 for trousers and £9 for pinafores and dresses.

They’ve also got a big selection of school footwear, with black leather shoes starting at £16.

Where can you find the stores listed locally?

Tayside and Fife branches of the shops listed stocking school uniform are at:

M&S: Dundee (Murraygate), Dunfermline, Perth.

Aldi: Cowdenbeath, Crieff, Cupar, Dalgety Bay, Dundee (The Stack, Arbroath Road, Myrekirk Road), Dunfermline (Halbeath Road, Duloch Park), Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy (Ferrard Road and McKenzie Street), Leven, Montrose, Perth (Glasgow Road and Ruthvenfield Road), St Andrews.

Next: Dundee (Overgate and Gallagher Retail Park), Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Perth.

Sainsbury’s: Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Leven.

Asda: Arbroath, Dalgety Bay, Dundee (Kirkton, Milton, West), Dunfermline (St Leonards, Halbeath), Forfar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth.