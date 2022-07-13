Ian Murray says goal hero Dylan Easton ‘frustrated’ him before wonder goal and explains rotating Raith Rovers captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray says goal hero Dylan Easton ‘frustrated’ him before wonder goal and explains rotating Raith Rovers captaincy

By Craig Cairns
July 13 2022, 10.39pm Updated: July 14 2022, 12.23pm
Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray revealed that he was giving
man-of-the-match Dylan Easton a “hard time” from the sidelines before he scored a bicycle kick.

Easton captained the side to a 6-0 win over Peterhead in their opening game in the Premier Sports Cup.

A double from the playmaker – who claimed a hattrick though one was recorded as an own goal – along with goals from Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly saw Rovers ease to victory.

It was Easton’s day though. Regardless of his goals he was a constant menace to Peterhead, turning and zipping past their midfielders before linking with teammates.

Positives outweigh negatives

“He was frustrating me the first 15 minutes and I was giving him a wee bit of a hard time on the sidelines,” said Murray.

“Then he pops up with that overhead kick. That’s what Dylan gives you.

“Dylan can frustrate you at times but he is one of those players who can do things other players can’t.

I’ve never attempted that my whole career, and I wouldn’t because I know I couldn’t do it!

“Dylan is just exciting, he’s an exciting player. Yes he’s going to lose the ball at times, yes there are things he can work on, but his positives far outweigh the negatives.”

Rotating captaincy

Easton led the side out, becoming the fifth captain in five matches.

Gullan had captained the side in the previous match versus Alloa, scoring twice in the final preseason friendly.

Murray explained that he wants to have as many leaders as possible on the pitch.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.

“We’ve passed the captaincy around since the opening game,” said the manager. “That’s our fifth game. it’s our fifth captain.

“It’s purely to give people the experience of being a captain.

“We’ve not picked one yet, we will eventually.

“The captaincy is great but we are looking for guys out there – with or without the armband – to be leaders in the team.

The Rovers boss likes to forge a strong bond with his side and said there are still a few players in line to have their turn.

“Captains need help as well,” he added. “Just because they are captain doesn’t mean they don’t need help.

“They may have a bad day or they might be off form.

“So the more guys we get out there that can lead, the better.

“It was Dylan’s chance tonight and he responded, as [Gullan] did against Alloa on Saturday.”

3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup

