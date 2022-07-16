St Johnstone need points perfection to progress in the League Cup, Callum Davidson admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need points perfection to progress in the League Cup, Callum Davidson admits

By Eric Nicolson
July 16 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson doesn’t expect League Cup performance perfection from his St Johnstone players at this very early stage of the season.

But points perfection is definitely the (achievable) aim for the remainder of the Perth side’s group games.

Davidson knows there is no margin error after the 0-0 draw and penalty shoot-out loss in their opening fixture against Annan Athletic.

Nothing less than victory over Queen of the South will do in match number two if realistic hopes of progression to the knock-out rounds are to stay alive.

“I’ve told them that they’re going to have to win all three games now to give themselves a chance,” said Davidson.

“I believe we’ve got the players in there to do it.

“We just need to make sure we keep all 11 players on the pitch.”

Two less men

Davidson’s selection options at Palmerston have diminished as a result of Dan Cleary and Cammy MacPherson being sent off on Tuesday night.

“The other boys had to work extremely hard (after Cleary’s first half red),” he said.

“The squad isn’t the biggest with the injuries we have.

“So we are going to be tested on the artificial pitch on Saturday.

“I actually thought the boys played some good stuff against Annan.

“We came out with energy, got in behind, tried to create chances. That was pleasing.

“I definitely think if we start on Saturday like we did out there, we can make something of it.”

Davidson added: “I still think we could do more when we get to the final third. I am expecting us to start with the same sort of tempo on Saturday.

“Queen of the South is going to be a tough game.

“They will think there’s a chance to get a result against us. We’re one of the teams that they are after.

“We need to make sure we are professional, do things right and go out and get three points.”

Area of strength

Wide forward is shaping up to be an area of strength for Saints this season – and that’s even before the return from injury of talisman David Wotherspoon.

“Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy are not up to speed yet as they’ve obviously missed a large chunk of pre-season,” said Davidson.

“It was good to get them minutes on Tuesday.

“I thought they were good and I felt that Max (Kucheriavyi) and Ali (Crawford) did well in there too.

“There’s competition.”

