St Johnstone need points perfection to progress in the League Cup, Callum Davidson admits

Callum Davidson doesn’t expect League Cup performance perfection from his St Johnstone players at this very early stage of the season.

But points perfection is definitely the (achievable) aim for the remainder of the Perth side’s group games.

Davidson knows there is no margin error after the 0-0 draw and penalty shoot-out loss in their opening fixture against Annan Athletic.

Nothing less than victory over Queen of the South will do in match number two if realistic hopes of progression to the knock-out rounds are to stay alive.

“I’ve told them that they’re going to have to win all three games now to give themselves a chance,” said Davidson.

“I believe we’ve got the players in there to do it.

“We just need to make sure we keep all 11 players on the pitch.”

Two less men

Davidson’s selection options at Palmerston have diminished as a result of Dan Cleary and Cammy MacPherson being sent off on Tuesday night.

“The other boys had to work extremely hard (after Cleary’s first half red),” he said.

“The squad isn’t the biggest with the injuries we have.

“So we are going to be tested on the artificial pitch on Saturday.

“I actually thought the boys played some good stuff against Annan.

“We came out with energy, got in behind, tried to create chances. That was pleasing.

“I definitely think if we start on Saturday like we did out there, we can make something of it.”

Davidson added: “I still think we could do more when we get to the final third. I am expecting us to start with the same sort of tempo on Saturday.

“Queen of the South is going to be a tough game.

“They will think there’s a chance to get a result against us. We’re one of the teams that they are after.

“We need to make sure we are professional, do things right and go out and get three points.”

Area of strength

Wide forward is shaping up to be an area of strength for Saints this season – and that’s even before the return from injury of talisman David Wotherspoon.

“Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy are not up to speed yet as they’ve obviously missed a large chunk of pre-season,” said Davidson.

“It was good to get them minutes on Tuesday.

“I thought they were good and I felt that Max (Kucheriavyi) and Ali (Crawford) did well in there too.

“There’s competition.”