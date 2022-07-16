St Johnstone Premier Sports Cup hopes hit by Queen of the South draw – and second shootout defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone Premier Sports Cup hopes hit by Queen of the South draw – and second shootout defeat

By Sean Hamilton
July 16 2022, 5.13pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.22pm
Murray Davidson missed a penalty as St Johnstone slumped to another poor Premier Sports Cup result against lower league opposition
St Johnstone had to fight back from behind twice to claim a draw with Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup – then lost a second consecutive shoot-out.

The Perth side now sit on just two points, two games into the group stages, with two left to play (Elgin City away and Ayr United at home).

Anything less than six points from those fixtures is likely to see Saints crash out, with only group winners and the best three runners up securing qualification.

The Perth side, wearing their new teal and magenta away kit, fell behind to their League One opponents just 12 minutes in when a Lee Connolly header from just outside the six yard box beat Elliot Parish.

Jamie Murphy (a 10th minute replacement for the injured Ali McCann) and Graham Carey both saw efforts blocked before the break as Callum Davidson’s side toiled to find a way back into the game.

Queen of the South’s Lee Connolly watches as his header squirms past Elliot Parish in the St Johnstone goal

But Queens came closest to adding to their lead before the break, with Connolly and Ruari Paton seeing shots on goal saved by Parish.

Charlie Gilmour – again given a start at right wing back for the Perth side – was replaced by Michael O’Halloran at half-time as Saints gaffer Davidson sought to inject some pace.

Four minutes after the break, the equaliser arrived courtesy of Murphy, who worked his way into the box before firing a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

Jamie Murphy celebrates drawing Saints level for the first time

Saints enjoyed a brief flurry of chances after the equaliser, but could not find a way to goal.

And they were made to pay when Queens re-took the lead with 25 minutes to go, Paton firing home, assisted by Ciaran McKenna, after the St Johnstone defence failed to deal with a corner.

Callum Davidson threw on Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi for Graham Carey and Stevie May, but Queens continued to threaten, with Connolly missing one shot narrowly to the right, before Parish saved a second.

However, with six minutes to go, Murphy pounced again, firing home from inside the box, assisted by Bair, to level the scores.

Having lost 5-4 on penalties after being held 0-0 by League Two Annan Athletic, Murray Davidson and Kucheriavyi both saw spot kicks saved to ensure the bonus point again slipped through Saints’ grasp.

St Johnstone: Parish, Gilmour (O’Halloran 46), Brown, Mahon, Considine, Montgomery, Hallberg, Davidson, Carey (Bair 68), Crawford (Murphy 10), May (Kucheriavyi 69).

Unused subs: Sinclair, Ballantyne, Ferguson, Steven.

St Johnstone need points perfection to progress in the League Cup, Callum Davidson admits

More from The Courier

