St Johnstone give fans their wish with teal and magenta throwback away kit

St Johnstone have unveiled their new retro away kit.

A social media campaign for the Perth club’s change strip to take a trip back to the late 1990s has proved fruitful.

Teal and magenta is back – but with a modern twist.

It isn’t the half-and-half top the likes of Jim Weir and George O’Boyle wore back in the day but the colours are unmistakeable.

And already it is going down well with fans on Twitter.

Both Saints kits for this season have given a nod to the past, with the home one featuring white socks as worn in the 1970s.