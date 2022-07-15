St Johnstone give fans their wish with teal and magenta throwback away kit By Eric Nicolson July 15 2022, 11.56am Updated: July 15 2022, 4.04pm 0 Graham Carey, Melker Hallberg and David Wotherspoon in the new away kit. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone have unveiled their new retro away kit. A social media campaign for the Perth club’s change strip to take a trip back to the late 1990s has proved fruitful. Teal and magenta is back – but with a modern twist. George O’Boyle in the last teal and magenta kit. It isn’t the half-and-half top the likes of Jim Weir and George O’Boyle wore back in the day but the colours are unmistakeable. And already it is going down well with fans on Twitter. Not only do you give us this, you send us over the edge by teasing us with @Spoony_10 . Well played — Stuart M (@StuartMcK17) July 15, 2022 Both Saints kits for this season have given a nod to the past, with the home one featuring white socks as worn in the 1970s. St Johnstone have top 6 Premiership ambitions, says Callum Davidson, as Perth boss gives goalkeeper update Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland pull away to set up a thrilling finish to the 150th Open at St Andrews St Johnstone Premier Sports Cup hopes hit by Queen of the South draw – and second shootout defeat St Johnstone need points perfection to progress in the League Cup, Callum Davidson admits 3 things on St Johnstone wish list over the next week, including Charlie Gilmour stating case in midfield