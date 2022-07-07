‘True beauty’: St Johnstone fans react as Perth club launch new kit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have revealed their new kit – and Perth fans are delighted.

Saints’ new look for 2022/23 features a simple, classic blue shirt with minimal white detailing, white shorts and white socks.

Captain Liam Gordon and summer recruit Drey Wright modelled the new kits, along with Ellie Cowie of St Johnstone Women.

Supporters immediately took to Twitter with their reactions, with fan account @blueheavenSJFC gushing: “Mine eyes have seen true beauty.”

A section of fans have long called for a return to the white socks the club wore during the 1970s and 1980s.

Leroi Jackson was amongst a number of supporters expressing their admiration for the club’s decision to head down that road for the coming season.

Kids’ sizes for the new shirt, described by St Johnstone as: “A clean and classic design with no frills,” start at £40, while adults will pay £50.

amazing opportunity to be part of the kit launch and an unreal kit for the new season ahead💙👏🏼 https://t.co/Nq4DgBlr1y — Ellie Cowie✨ (@Elliemayy19) July 7, 2022

St Johnstone’s WFC star Ellie Cowie, who modelled the kit with Liam Gordon and Drey Wright, said: “Amazing opportunity to be part of the kit launch and an unreal kit for the new season ahead.”

However, despite the fanfare, one amused fan found more to enjoy about the spectacle of the Perth club’s kit launch than in the actual kit itself.

I always find it hilarious watching grown men salivating over football strips 🤣 Or rather in the case of St Johnstone, having a meltdown over the lack of them 😆 https://t.co/VkX6ORtSei — Samantha Cameron (@Samcam170514) July 7, 2022

Samantha Cameron wrote: “I always find it hilarious watching grown men salivating over football strips. Or rather in the case of St Johnstone, having a meltdown over the lack of them.”

Saints fans can buy the new kit online now at St Johnstone direct.