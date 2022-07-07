‘True beauty’: St Johnstone fans react as Perth club launch new kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘True beauty’: St Johnstone fans react as Perth club launch new kit

By Sean Hamilton
July 7 2022, 12.50pm Updated: July 7 2022, 4.44pm
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon and Ellie Cowie of St Johnstone WFC model the Perth club's new kit

St Johnstone have revealed their new kit – and Perth fans are delighted.

Saints’ new look for 2022/23 features a simple, classic blue shirt with minimal white detailing, white shorts and white socks.

Captain Liam Gordon and summer recruit Drey Wright modelled the new kits, along with Ellie Cowie of St Johnstone Women.

Liam Gordon and Drey Wright posing in the new St Johnstone kit.

Supporters immediately took to Twitter with their reactions, with fan account @blueheavenSJFC gushing: “Mine eyes have seen true beauty.”

A section of fans have long called for a return to the white socks the club wore during the 1970s and 1980s.

Leroi Jackson was amongst a number of supporters expressing their admiration for the club’s decision to head down that road for the coming season.

Kids’ sizes for the new shirt, described by St Johnstone as: “A clean and classic design with no frills,” start at £40, while adults will pay £50.

St Johnstone’s WFC star Ellie Cowie, who modelled the kit with Liam Gordon and Drey Wright, said: “Amazing opportunity to be part of the kit launch and an unreal kit for the new season ahead.”

However, despite the fanfare, one amused fan found more to enjoy about the spectacle of the Perth club’s kit launch than in the actual kit itself.

 

Samantha Cameron wrote: “I always find it hilarious watching grown men salivating over football strips. Or rather in the case of St Johnstone, having a meltdown over the lack of them.”

Saints fans can buy the new kit online now at St Johnstone direct.

More from The Courier

