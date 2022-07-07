Holiday pods and yoga studio in Highland Perthshire refused in ‘missed opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holiday pods and yoga studio in Highland Perthshire refused in ‘missed opportunity’

By Emma Duncan
July 7 2022, 12.59pm Updated: July 7 2022, 1.35pm
The proposed entrance to the site on Coshieville Farm. Image: Google.
The proposed entrance to the site on Coshieville Farm. Image: Google.

Rejected plans for holiday accommodation in Highland Perthshire is a “missed opportunity” for tourism in the area, according to those behind the proposal.

An application for four pods and a yoga studio in the Coshieville area, was knocked back by Perth and Kinross Council due to concerns about its impact on the landscape.

It also included a three-bedroom house that applicant Valerie Wishart and her husband planned to live in.

It comes as a bigger application for 37 lodges just 1.5 miles away in Keltneyburn was approved.

Richard Tinto, owner of the applicant’s agent, Tinto Architechture, said on behalf of his client: “We’re really disappointed by the decision given the potential for development on the site and the contribution to the local economy through improved tourist offering.”

He added Mrs Wishart has decided to withdraw interest in the land, which she does not yet own, calling the decision a “real shame”.

The development would have been built on land behind the trees.
The development would have been built on land behind the trees.

“We’re not going to be appealing the decision,” he said.

“Unfortunately the client has decided to step back which is a real missed opportunity for all involved, not least the travel and tourism.”

Reasons for Coshieville pods refusal

The reasons given by council planning officers for refusing Mrs Wishart’s application were:

  • Impact on the local landscape
  • Lack of need in relation to existing businesses and tourism facilities
  • No positive contribution to the surrounding area in terms of character or amenity
  • Plans are against the Perth and Kinross local development plan.

In a letter explaining the decision, David Littlejohn, head of planning and development at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The proposed development does not diversify an existing rural business and does not relate to a site-specific resource or opportunity.”

Public objections

Concerns were also raised by members of the public. These included:

  • If the plans were appropriate for the site
  • Fear this would encourage more development in the rural area
  • Disruption to the local community
  • Flooding potential
  • Lack of need for additional tourist accommodation.

One objector called the plans “alien” to the area while others pointed out there area other yoga retreats and holiday accommodation nearby.

Mains of Taymouth application

The approved application by Mains of Taymouth Country Estate is split into two phases, one with 16 lodges and another with 21.

