Holiday pods and yoga studio in Highland Perthshire refused in ‘missed opportunity’

Rejected plans for holiday accommodation in Highland Perthshire is a “missed opportunity” for tourism in the area, according to those behind the proposal.

An application for four pods and a yoga studio in the Coshieville area, was knocked back by Perth and Kinross Council due to concerns about its impact on the landscape.

It also included a three-bedroom house that applicant Valerie Wishart and her husband planned to live in.

It comes as a bigger application for 37 lodges just 1.5 miles away in Keltneyburn was approved.

Richard Tinto, owner of the applicant’s agent, Tinto Architechture, said on behalf of his client: “We’re really disappointed by the decision given the potential for development on the site and the contribution to the local economy through improved tourist offering.”

He added Mrs Wishart has decided to withdraw interest in the land, which she does not yet own, calling the decision a “real shame”.

“We’re not going to be appealing the decision,” he said.

“Unfortunately the client has decided to step back which is a real missed opportunity for all involved, not least the travel and tourism.”

Reasons for Coshieville pods refusal

The reasons given by council planning officers for refusing Mrs Wishart’s application were:

Impact on the local landscape

Lack of need in relation to existing businesses and tourism facilities

No positive contribution to the surrounding area in terms of character or amenity

Plans are against the Perth and Kinross local development plan.

In a letter explaining the decision, David Littlejohn, head of planning and development at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The proposed development does not diversify an existing rural business and does not relate to a site-specific resource or opportunity.”

Public objections

Concerns were also raised by members of the public. These included:

If the plans were appropriate for the site

Fear this would encourage more development in the rural area

Disruption to the local community

Flooding potential

Lack of need for additional tourist accommodation.

One objector called the plans “alien” to the area while others pointed out there area other yoga retreats and holiday accommodation nearby.

Mains of Taymouth application

The approved application by Mains of Taymouth Country Estate is split into two phases, one with 16 lodges and another with 21.