From Jody Morris to Jason Kerr – the St Johnstone captaincy role models for Liam Gordon

By Eric Nicolson
November 5 2021, 7.00am
Liam Gordon has plenty of St Johnstone captain role models.
From Jody Morris to Jason Kerr – Liam Gordon has taken bits of captaincy material from St Johnstone greats as both a fan and then a player.

The recently-appointed skipper has got plenty of role models for a job he is honoured to take on.

And the former Hearts defender has soaked a bit up from them all.

“Growing up, you had the likes of Kevin Rutkiewicz and Alan Main,” said Gordon, who has gone from the McDiarmid Park stands to the pitch.

“I remember Jody Morris and Michael Duberry with the armband at one point as well.

“And more recently we obviously had Steven Anderson and Joe Shaughnessy.

“I’ve seen some from a fan’s point of view and have been lucky enough to see others from a team-mate’s.

“Every single one of them, I’ve learnt something from. And I still continue to learn each day.

“There is always something else you can pick up.

“I’ve got the armband but I’m in a changing room where I have leaders left, right and centre of me.

“Murray Davidson, Liam Craig, Callum Booth, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are all guys who have been there and done it.

“The experience is incredible.”

Living the dream

Gordon added: “It’s a great honour and I’m so humbled. I’m very privileged.

“I dreamt of playing for St Johnstone one day and did that. Then I would have loved to become a mainstay in the team. I did that.

“I could only ever dream of winning silverware and did that.

“To now have the captaincy on top of all that is a lovely personal achievement. It’s something I will give my heart and soul to.”

Gordon was speaking at a Waterstones book signing of ‘Make Mine a Double’, written by Ed Hodge, which gives the inside story of Saints’ historic 2020/21 season.

“It’s an amazing thing that Ed has done,” he said. “Speaking to all the guys and getting all the different sides of the story.

“Some of the boys might have seen the days completely different to how I did.

“Fans have been raving about it and I can’t wait to sit down and read through it all.

“These are memories that you can look back on for the rest of your life.”

