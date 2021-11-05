Dog security firm boss to stand trial accused of neglecting animals at Perthshire farm

An error occurred. Please try again.

The owner of a dog security firm will stand trial next year, accused of neglecting dozens of animals at a Perthshire farm.

Manchester businessman Daanyall Chowdhury allegedly failed to get proper treatment for dogs and cats at South Cairnies Farm Cottage, near Glenalmond.

Prosecutors say his alleged neglect caused the animals psychological distress and unnecessary suffering.

The 28-year-old denies all charges and was due to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court later this month.

At a hearing on Thursday, the Crown and Chowdhury’s defence team agreed to postpone the trial until spring 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute David Currie told Sheriff Francis Gill a large number of evidence productions are still to be assessed.

Solicitor Paul Ralph confirmed his client – who did not attend the hearing – continues to plead not guilty to all eight charges.

A trial was set for April 19, with an intermediate hearing on March 31.

Chowdhury, whose address was given as Meldon Road, Manchester, remains on bail.

‘Loose cables’ and ‘unhygienic conditions’

The court previously heard 65 dogs were seized from the farm in October last year, as part of an operation involving the Scottish SPCA.

Mr Currie said some of the dogs were pregnant and had since given birth, bringing the total number of animals to more than 100.

Chowdhury faces allegations he exposed animals to loose electrical cables and unhygienic conditions and failed to provide them with adequate ventilation, light and water.

He has been handed an interim ban on keeping, dealing or transporting any animals “with the exception of any incidental contact” he may have as part of his employment.

It is alleged, as a person responsible for animals, by act or omission he caused them unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care or treatment and failing to get veterinary advice or treatment for health conditions.

According to court papers, the animals involved included a black and tan German Shepherd named Sophie – also known as Stacy – which had chronic skin disease, wounds between her toes, hair loss and overgrown nails.

It is further alleged another dog in his care, a female Spanish Mastiff-type dog called Dolly, suffered from dermatitis, eczema, an infected wound, hair loss and a matted coat.

Chowdhury is also accused of failing to get proper treatment for a Bengal cat called Bella or T, which had eye conditions, respiratory problems and neurological disease including severe ataxia.

It has since died, court papers state.

Dental diseases

It is alleged six dogs – Vixen, Sky, Sheba, Simba, Lexi and Kilo – suffered orthopaedic conditions including degrees of dysplasia and dogs Vixen, Holland, Flame and Property had ear conditions.

Six dogs – named in court documents as Flame, Kilo, Nancy, Coco, Roxy and Diago – suffered dental diseases, such as fractured teeth, it is alleged.

Chowdhury is further accused of failing to treat 16 cats, including one which has died, which had ear mite infestations and conjunctivitis.

Psychological distress

The lengthiest charge he faces states between June 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, he failed to take such steps as were reasonable in the circumstances to ensure the needs of 33 dogs, 17 puppies and 15 cats were met, by failing to provide them with an adequate environment.

It is alleged he exposed the animals to waste, loose and exposed electrical cables and garden debris hazards and failed to provide them with adequate resting areas, dry bedding and adequate shelter from the elements.

Prosecutors accuse Chowdhury of failing to provide some of the animals with adequate ventilation, light, hydration and nutrition.

Several animals were not properly segregated, it is claimed.

Chowdhury is accused of failing to allow them to “exhibit normal behaviour patterns” or provide them with an hygienic environment.

It is claimed he failed to protect a number of the animals from disease, such as zootonic pathogens, other health conditions and suffering including psychological distress.

It is alleged by prosecutors, between June 24 and October 28, last year, Chowdhury kept a breeding establishment for dogs at the farm which was not properly licensed.