News Fife

M90 near Dunfermline cleared following multi-vehicle crash

By Jake Keith
November 5 2021, 7.10am Updated: November 5 2021, 9.22am
One of the slip roads to Rosyth and Dunfermline
One of the slip roads to Rosyth and Dunfermline

A multi-vehicle crash on the M90 near Dunfermline caused long delays southbound on Friday morning.

All vehicles were moved to the slip road on the motorway southbound at Junction 2 with both the slip road and one lane closed to allow for recovery.

Rush hour commuters travelling towards the Queensferry Crossing were delayed from around 7am with the incident later cleared at 9am.

The motorway camera at Masterton shows the scene of the crash.

A queue of at least two miles was being reported.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a crash involving three vehicles on the M90 close to Junction 2 southbound near Dunfermline shortly after 7.15am on Friday, November 5.

“The ambulance service was called to assess one person at the scene and recovery has been arranged.”

It comes as slip roads at the same junction to Dunfermline were blocked to allow Police Scotland to investigate the death of a man overnight.

The 55-year-old was struck by a van at around 1.30am on the A823, near junction two of the motorway.

Images from the traffic camera at Duloch near the Amazon depot show congestion on Friday morning.

Drivers were unable to use the roads to the A823 from the motorway in both directions after officers attended the scene on Friday.

