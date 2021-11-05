Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Fancy £50,000? Dundee videogame centre search for superstar developers to help fight obesity

By Cara Forrester
November 5 2021, 7.33am Updated: November 5 2021, 10.52am
Could virtual reality solve obesity?

Imagine using the popularity of videogames to create a virtual supermarket or high street to improve access to healthier food choices.

Well, that’s exactly what Dundee-based research centre InGAME is looking to do as part of a new competition.

And there’s a £50,000 prize up for grabs for the top idea.

InGame has launched a new competition.

InGAME is a research and development centre aiming to establish Dundee as a world leader in games research – growing the value and scale of the city’s games sector.

What are they looking for?

They’ve launched a Virtual Health Neighbourhoods Challenge, collaborating with Nesta –  the UK’s innovation agency for social good.

One of their aims includes adding two years of healthy life expectancy to 10 million people in Scotland and the UK.

Sean Taylor of InGame wants designers to help tackle obesity.

The challenge is for superstar videogame designers – and organisers want them to produce a virtual area – called a Nesta Playbox.

Sean Taylor, director of InGAME says they’re excited to be working with Nesta to bring this challenge to the Scottish games sector.

What’s a Playbox?

It’s a virtual place, powered by a game engine, where ideas can be tested to see if they’d work in real life.

They’ve been used elsewhere to map out large-scale challenges and highlight potential risks with new plans or policies.

Also known as digital twins they’ve been used on projects from planning how passengers will access new airports to car factories.

Could virtual reality solve obesity?

Though organisers of the challenge don’t want to influence entrants, they hope those who take part harness their game design skills to create:

  • High streets.
  • Shopping malls.
  • Supermarkets.

These will be used to imagine, design and test new approaches relevant to Scotland.

The aim is to ensure healthy, appealing food options are accessible and affordable for everyone, whoever they are, wherever they live.

Dr Chris Lowthorpe, Senior Fellow for Collaborative R&D at InGAME, says: “We’re setting this challenge to harness the potential of video games to provide solutions and drive positive change.

“We believe game design techniques and game technologies are transforming the world.

“Add in the awesome creativity of the Scottish games sector and the innovation potential for driving positive change is immense.

Can technology tackle obesity?

“That’s why we’ve launched this call for superstar Scottish developers. They can help solve one of the UK’s most ‘wicked’ real-world problems – obesity.”

How does the competition work?

After the initial application and briefing process, three shortlisted teams will each receive £5,000 to develop their pitches.

Then one team will win the competition, receiving a further £45,000 to prove their concept.

The call is now open on the InGAME website and initial applications close on Monday November 8.

