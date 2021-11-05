M90 Perth flyover reopens for morning rush hour after fatal lorry crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

An M90 flyover near Perth has reopened to traffic in time for Friday’s morning rush hour after a fatal lorry crash.

The slip road at junction 10, which takes traffic to the Broxden Roundabout from the Dundee direction – once it has crossed the Friarton Bridge – was shut on Thursday after the HGV collided with the barrier and fell on to the A912 below.

But after a temporary barrier was put in place by Bear Scotland, pending a permanent fix, traffic is now being allowed to travel across the flyover again.

The route reopened at around 1.30am on Friday.

Lorry driver died at scene of crash

The 55-year-old male driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision at Craigend.

A diversion on Thursday saw southbound traffic taken south on the M90 to Bridge of Earn, where they needed to come off the motorway and join the northbound carriageway before heading back towards Perth.

The Junction 10 westbound slip road then took drivers towards Broxden.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the A912 would remain shut overnight from Thursday into Friday, but it has not said when it will reopen.