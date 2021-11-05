Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M90 Perth flyover reopens for morning rush hour after fatal lorry crash

By Jake Keith
November 5 2021, 7.35am
Scene of lorry crash on M90 flyover near Perth
The flyover, which the lorry crashed from on Thursday, has now reopened with a temporary barrier.

An M90 flyover near Perth has reopened to traffic in time for Friday’s morning rush hour after a fatal lorry crash.

The slip road at junction 10, which takes traffic to the Broxden Roundabout from the Dundee direction – once it has crossed the Friarton Bridge – was shut on Thursday after the HGV collided with the barrier and fell on to the A912 below.

But after a temporary barrier was put in place by Bear Scotland, pending a permanent fix, traffic is now being allowed to travel across the flyover again.

The route reopened at around 1.30am on Friday.

Lorry driver died at scene of crash

The 55-year-old male driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision at Craigend.

A diversion on Thursday saw southbound traffic taken south on the M90 to Bridge of Earn, where they needed to come off the motorway and join the northbound carriageway before heading back towards Perth.

The Junction 10 westbound slip road then took drivers towards Broxden.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the A912 would remain shut overnight from Thursday into Friday, but it has not said when it will reopen.

