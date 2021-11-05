Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire shop’s desperate plea for space to boost sustainability mission

By Maria Gran
November 5 2021, 7.47am Updated: November 5 2021, 3.39pm
Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre founder Alfie Iannetta and his wife and lead artisan Sarah Peterson.
Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre is on a mission to save furniture from landfill. But it is running out of space to do so.

The showroom and workshop in Errol, nicknamed the TUCC shop, is bursting at the seams.

Since opening in August 2020, founder Alfie Iannetta, upcycling champion Sarah Peterson and other local crafters have saved over 11 tonnes of furniture from going into landfill.

And Alfie has another 12 tonnes in storage.

“I wish we could take more furniture,” he says.

“I’m having to pay for offsite storage. The site we rent is just full to the gunnels.

“The one thing that’s holding us back is lack of storage space for furniture.

“If there’s any local land owners with sheds or an old hanger or a farmer with a shed, we could use it.”

Community hub for local makers

The TUCC shop provides a space for local artisans to sell their upcycled creations and make a living from their craft.

Sarah, originally a glass designer, started upcycling furniture at home and soon realised there was a market for her bespoke pieces.

Sarah works her upcycling magic in the TUCC Shop and on BBC’s Money for Nothing.

She was headhunted for the BBC’s Money for Nothing programme and soon got requests from people to take their old furniture.

Her husband Alfie helped in the shop, Sarah’s Attic, and he formed an idea of a community interest company for local makers.

The TUCC shop received a start-up grant of £5,000 from Firstport and a small group of makers joined Alfie and Sarah’s adventure.

Among the TUCC Shop artisans is Clare Scott from Coloured Concepts.

Alfie says: “We had a team that came in with us, so they shared some of the cost.

“The start-up grant took such a weight off my shoulders, knowing that I had that money there.

“And really from then it’s just gone from strength to strength.”

Upcycling at home

In the shop, next to Inchmichael Garage by the A90, 21 different artisans now stock their creations.

Alfie estimates that around 50 people visit their shop every day.

“Well over 1000 different customers have bought things from here, I know that because I keep a book,” he says.

Artisan Rab Stahly makes planes and bikes from cans, which Alfie quickly points out they do not need donated.

As well as stocking furniture and decorations, the TUCC shop has everything needed for an at-home upcycling project.

By providing the tools and advice needed to take something on at home, Alfie hopes to save more furniture from being binned.

They also have workshops planned for the spring.

Alfie says: “We’ve got everything, as it’s important that we encourage other people to have a go themselves.

“The age group 30-and-under are just so into it and very confident about what they do.

The TUCC shop in Errol boasts a wide range of colourful furniture.

“I feel a lot more enthused, about the 30s and under, just about how much they care.

“They’re coming here and they put their money where their mouth is and they make a difference.

“If we inspire, and I know we do, someone to go and do it themselves, then great.”

TUCC shop apprentice

The TUCC shop is currently in the process of taking on an upcycling apprentice.

Alfie says: “Sarah has so many skills that she could pass on to them, I’ve got lots of skills that I could pass on to them from the front house point of view.”

The TUCC shop founder Alfie Iannetta hopes to hire apprentices in Errol soon.

Alfie’s ambition is to eventually open an upcycle and craft centre in every corner of the country.

He has already given advice to others on how to set up a similar project to the TUCC shop.

“It’d need to be with the community and upcycling at his heart,” he says.

“I genuinely believe that this is something we should be doing everywhere.

“We measure our success on the amount furniture and items we stop from going to landfill.

“The other way we’re going to measure our success is by how many artisans are now making a living that didn’t before.

“The next stage for me would be how many more volunteers we could engage and create new jobs as well for some kids.”

