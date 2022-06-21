Callum Davidson reveals key trait that made Drey Wright a top summer pick for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson reveals key trait that made Drey Wright a top summer pick for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
June 21 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.25am
Drey Wright.
Drey Wright is going back for seconds with St Johnstone.

But playing for Callum Davidson will be a first.

The versatile wide-man arrived at McDiarmid Park from England in the summer of 2018 as Tommy Wright’s then assistant was heading in the opposite direction to link-up with Gary Rowett.

And then two years later when Davidson was taking charge of the Perth club as a rookie head coach, the 27-year-old’s transfer to Hibs had already been agreed.

The Saints boss will now at last get the chance to utilise Wright’s talents on the right flank after he was snapped up on a two-year deal.

And he couldn’t be happier.

“I wanted Drey to stay when I first came into the job two years ago, so it’s good to get him on board now,” said Davidson.

“I haven’t actually worked with Drey.

“I met him along with Tommy at Bridge of Allan before he signed here but I left before I got the chance to work with him.

“So Drey is like a brand new player for me and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“Obviously, even though I was away I saw enough of him to know what he’s about and also saw him when he played for Hibs.

“So I’m looking forward to working with him on the training ground now.”

Not just a wing-back

With Shaun Rooney leaving for Fleetwood Town, Wright will be an obvious option for Davidson if he plays a wing-back system next season.

But the ex-Colchester City man has other strings to his bow.

“Drey’s a good fit for us,” Davidson added. “He’s versatile and has good energy and pace.

“He can play wing-back, wide on either side and also higher up if need be.

“He’s had a hard time at Hibs, not playing as much as he wanted to, but he’s a good age and is desperate to get going again.

“That was the big thing that came through in my conversations with him – he’s really keen to be playing.

“He enjoyed his time here before and was very keen to come back.

“As a club, we have done well with that kind of signing before and hopefully Drey is able to get himself going again here with us.”

