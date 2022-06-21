Callum Davidson reveals key trait that made Drey Wright a top summer pick for St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drey Wright is going back for seconds with St Johnstone.

But playing for Callum Davidson will be a first.

The versatile wide-man arrived at McDiarmid Park from England in the summer of 2018 as Tommy Wright’s then assistant was heading in the opposite direction to link-up with Gary Rowett.

And then two years later when Davidson was taking charge of the Perth club as a rookie head coach, the 27-year-old’s transfer to Hibs had already been agreed.

The Saints boss will now at last get the chance to utilise Wright’s talents on the right flank after he was snapped up on a two-year deal.

And he couldn’t be happier.

“I wanted Drey to stay when I first came into the job two years ago, so it’s good to get him on board now,” said Davidson.

“I haven’t actually worked with Drey.

“I met him along with Tommy at Bridge of Allan before he signed here but I left before I got the chance to work with him.

“So Drey is like a brand new player for me and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“Obviously, even though I was away I saw enough of him to know what he’s about and also saw him when he played for Hibs.

“So I’m looking forward to working with him on the training ground now.”

Not just a wing-back

With Shaun Rooney leaving for Fleetwood Town, Wright will be an obvious option for Davidson if he plays a wing-back system next season.

But the ex-Colchester City man has other strings to his bow.

“Drey’s a good fit for us,” Davidson added. “He’s versatile and has good energy and pace.

“He can play wing-back, wide on either side and also higher up if need be.

“He’s had a hard time at Hibs, not playing as much as he wanted to, but he’s a good age and is desperate to get going again.

Hibs take the lead through Drey Wright! 🟢 Rangers’ clean sheet streak ends at 7️⃣ games and 686 mins! #FFScotland pic.twitter.com/9V5BDSIxhy — Fantasy Football Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FantasyScotland) September 20, 2020

“That was the big thing that came through in my conversations with him – he’s really keen to be playing.

“He enjoyed his time here before and was very keen to come back.

“As a club, we have done well with that kind of signing before and hopefully Drey is able to get himself going again here with us.”