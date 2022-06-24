Callum Hendry hails ‘unbelievable’ Fair City Unity, declaring: ‘I’m not sure St Johnstone would still be in the league if it wasn’t for them’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He might not be leaving St Johnstone with two winners’ medals like others who have parted company with the Perth club this summer.

But Callum Hendry’s place in McDiarmid Park folklore is as secure as the memories that will live with him forever.

No player did more to keep Saints in the Premiership last season.

And you could make a case for the 24-year-old’s return from Kilmarnock being the biggest individual SOS mission in the club’s history.

‘Job done’ doesn’t really do Hendry’s nine goals and contribution to the 2022 escape act justice.

“I wanted to have a crack at it,” he said, reflecting on manager Callum Davidson’s decision to bring him back from Rugby Park in January.

Callum Hendry’s winner – as direct as you like pic.twitter.com/v9jPQHXeAV — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) May 11, 2022

“I felt really hungry and was desperate to prove a point.

“Dundee was my first game back and I didn’t score but I felt it was the best I’d played for a long time.

“That gave me confidence going into the Livingston game (when Hendry put Saints in front with a header from a Dan Cleary cross).

“The changing room needed a lift.

“You aren’t going to be a confident team when going through a run like that.

“But from day dot, I thought there was no chance that this team would go down.”

‘Gave the gaffer a heart attack’

You don’t choose to endure the stress of a play-off to stay in the top flight – nor do you choose being pegged back from 2-0 up to 2-2 in the first leg of it in Inverness.

But that jeopardy afforded Hendry and Shaun Rooney the opportunity to sign off on the highest of highs with carbon copy goals that will forever be etched in the minds of Perth supporters.

“We were all fuming about being in the play-off and probably a bit nervous,” said Hendry, who has signed for Salford City.

“At half-time in the first leg it was perfect. It was exactly the position we wanted to be in.

“But we needed to make it tougher for ourselves and give the gaffer a heart attack.

“I’m just glad we got the job done in the second leg.

“Every credit to Stevie May. If one guy deserved to come on and score, it was him.

“The nerves settled and I never thought I would chip a goalkeeper like that. I was buzzing with it.

“Then two minutes later Shaun goes and does a better version. I was fuming!”

Callum Hendry hails ‘unbelievable’ St Johnstone fans

Like Rooney, Hendry was adored by Saints fans and the Fair City Unity section of the East Stand in particular.

“I never thought I’d see a group like that at a Saints game,” he said.

“That far corner at McDiarmid Park is unbelievable.

“All credit to the fans because I’m not sure the club would still be in the league if it wasn’t for them.

“I didn’t think I’d have my own song and either did my family. My nieces and nephews have been singing it.

“I’m glad the last game against Inverness went how it did for the fans. They deserve it as much as anyone else.

“It was tough to leave because Perth became my home.

“Every credit to the club and I hope they get back to fighting for Europe and the cup runs. Everyone deserves it.”