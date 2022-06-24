EVE MUIRHEAD: Women’s football missed an opportunity by not filling the men’s World Cup summer gap with Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Women’s football missed an opportunity by not filling the men’s World Cup summer gap with Euro 2022

By Eve Muirhead
June 24 2022, 8.00am
The Duke of Cambridge with the England squad ahead of Euro 2022.
Women’s football has never enjoyed a higher profile.

Records are being broken for attendances and viewing figures and there’s more money in it than ever before.

But there is still a long, long way to go before it’s anywhere close to the popularity of the men’s game.

I can’t help but feel that there’s been a missed opportunity this summer.

Unfortunately Scotland didn’t qualify for the European Championships but a major tournament like that being staged in England is a big deal.

And, with the men’s World Cup giving up its traditional June slot in favour of a winter tournament in Qatar, scheduling the women’s Euros for that window would have been a no-brainer for me.

The Nations League games have come to an end and the live football won’t be starting for a couple of weeks.

We’re nearly a fortnight after from the women’s Euros and by then we’ll be into Wimbledon and The Open territory, as well as pre-season starting in England and cup games in Scotland.

Football will always be the number one sport in Britain and I reckon a lot more people would have watched games over the last week or so had the tournament been on than they will in a couple of weeks.

As I said, a chance has been missed.

So my old Wentworth pro-am playing partner, Brooks Koepka, has jumped over to the LIV Golf series.

With Rory McIlroy winning in Canada and then a leaderboard filled with PGA Tour players in the US Open, it felt as if there had been a change in the background music.

But it didn’t last long.

It feels as if it will be years before golf has a stable landscape.

The language between the two different camps is getting increasingly strong – Rory will be speaking for a lot of people when using the world ‘duplicitous’ to describe players jumping ship after saying they weren’t interested.

And I think we should all enjoy watching The Open with everybody allowed to play because I can’t see that lasting into next season.

This is going to be more and more toxic, with friendships getting lost, I suspect.

Good luck to the administrators finding some middle ground because I don’t think it will exist for much longer!

It’s another column saying ‘goodbye’ to one of our Beijing team.

Mili Smith has decided the time is right to pursue a career as a primary teacher.

She’s still young enough to come back to the elite side of curling but for now, I know she’ll be an inspirational teacher.

Mili will have Olympic and European gold medals (and an MBE) to show her future pupils!

Everybody involved with British Curling knows how important a part Mili played in our team.

I’ve said on countless occasions how crucial the bond we formed (very quickly) was to our success.

If there had been one of us on a different page, the whole thing would have collapsed.

There will always be a debate about whether you can hold down a ‘real world’ job and be a top level curler and, looking back, I probably feel I’d have benefitted from having a different life balance early in my career.

Mili is a the start of a new one, and becoming a teacher will require her dedication over the next few years.

But she’s got curling in her blood and I’m sure she won’t be lost to the sport.

