Dundee congregation prepares for final service before church demolition

By Ben MacDonald
June 24 2022, 8.13am
Craigiebank Church members Iain Murray, Jacqueline Stirton, Karen Murray and Kath Mands. Image: Paul Reid
Craigiebank Church members Iain Murray, Jacqueline Stirton, Karen Murray and Kath Mands. Image: Paul Reid

Members of a Dundee church will hold their final service on Sunday before the building is demolished.

Craigiebank Church on Greendykes Road is set to be knocked down after it was found to be in a “dangerous condition” and at risk of collapsing.

The demolition is planned to take place later this year.

Kath Mands, the church’s session clerk, told The Courier: “We’re holding a farewell service with ministers Mike Mair and Cathy Brodie.

Kath Mands inside Craigiebank Church. Image: Paul Reid.
The final service is on Sunday. Image: Paul Reid.

“I’m hoping it will be uplifting as we have been forced to face the inevitable and we know there’s a lot of sadness, people are just wanting things to continue.

“We aren’t sure how many will be attending on Sunday. We do know that lots of people have had a connection with the church over the past 50 years.

“I hope those who do attend remember the good times they had there.”

Kath says members of the congregation may struggle to continue their worship once Craigiebank Church is gone.

One of the church’s halls. Image: Paul Reid.
Another part of the church that will be demolished. Image: Paul Reid.

She said: “The problem is that a number of people who attend the services are elderly and there are no nearby churches for them to go to once Craigiebank closes.

“If they are able to get on a bus, they will travel to Broughty Ferry or Trinity.

“Some wouldn’t be able to walk up to the Arbroath Road to grab a bus.

“Others have stated that they wouldn’t be able to afford taxis.

‘There is nowhere for groups in the area to meet’

“Another issue is that there is nowhere for groups in the area to meet, there are no community centres.

“Over the years the church has been the centre of the community. It has hosted the Guides, the Boys’ Brigade, the Women’s Guild, a lot of activities that were important to residents.

“While the building is coming down it is not with neglect; people have been trying really hard for many years to keep it going.”

Members of the Dundee Battalion Boys’ Brigade in a service at Craigiebank Church in the early 2000s.
The church being used for a public meeting in 2010.

Kath says most people understand the reasons for the demolition of the building.

She added: “We all feel nostalgic about the church, I was married and my children were all christened in it.

“We just have to let go and although we don’t know where we can go, we will keep trying.”

