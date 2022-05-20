EVE MUIRHEAD: Vicky Wright was the best curler at the Olympics – what a great way to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Vicky Wright was the best curler at the Olympics – what a great way to retire

By Eve Muirhead
May 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 20 2022, 8.06am
Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead after winning Olympic gold.
Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead after winning Olympic gold.

There’s only place for me to start this week and that’s finding the words to pay tribute to Vicky Wright, who has announced her retirement from elite level curling.

It’s not come as a surprise because I knew that Vicky felt this was the perfect time to go back to her nursing career full-time after our Olympic gold.

Everybody who follows curling knows what she has achieved in this last season.

Maybe Vicky has been too modest and didn’t always appreciate just how good she was but she shouldn’t have any doubts now.

I was listening to a podcast the other day with Kevin Martin, who is a legend in our sport.

Kevin described Vicky as the ‘player of the tournament’ at the Olympics.

That is quite a compliment coming from him – and he’s right.

It was only relatively recently that Vicky moved from lead to third and, as a skip, it made my life so much easier to have her producing the sort of form she did in Beijing.

If there’s one game that will define her career it will be the final.

She was phenomenal.

Up until I gave her a ‘shot to nothing’ that it didn’t really matter if she missed, Vicky was sitting at 100% for that gold medal match.

She was so calm and controlled the whole tournament.

Off the ice, she was such an important part of the group gelling and, as you might imagine for a nurse, she was a good organiser.

If we needed to find the first aid kit, Vicky was the one to go to!

I’ll miss her at the curling academy but she lives really close to me in Stirling so we’ll see plenty of each other.

And she won’t get away from curling completely…….I’ll be dragging her back to the Perth Super League!

I feel so sorry for Laura Robson that she’s been forced to retire at just 28.

That was the age I was going through hip surgery and contemplating whether I’d ever be able to curl again.

I certainly didn’t feel ready to call it a day because you think of that being a prime age for an athlete – even one as brutal on the body as tennis.

At least for me, when I was lying in the hospital bed not knowing what the future was going to hold, I had a big chunk of my career behind me.

I’d won European and World golds and Olympic bronze.

Laura was very much an athlete still on the way up.

She will need a good support network around her because as much as this has been expected given all the injuries she’s had to deal with, it will still be a real mental battle to draw a line in the sand and not look back with regrets.

The fact that things started to go wrong with her body when she was the same age as Emma Raducanu is now goes to show that you really do have to enjoy being at the top of your sport while you can.

That’s easier said than done but Laura’s retirement is a good reminder.

The Commonwealth Games are creeping up on us!

I was so chuffed for a good friend of mine, Katie Robertson, being named vice-captain of the Scotland women’s squad this week.

Katie has always been really supportive of my career and hopefully I’ll get the chance to see her play in Birmingham later this summer.

Scotland are a hockey team on the up with big goals and having Katie as a leader in the group will certainly help their chances of fulfilling them.

EVE MUIRHEAD: Packing the bagpipes and a case of Irn-Bru for beginning of World Junior curling adventure

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]