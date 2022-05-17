Olympic gold medal-winning curler Vicky Wright retires after Beijing triumph alongside Eve Muirhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympic champion Vicky Wright has announced her retirement from full-time curling.

The 28-year-old from Stranraer was part of Eve Muirhead’s gold medal-winning team in Beijing a few months ago.

She was also vice-skip for the European triumph that preceded the career high in China.

Wright, who had previously won two Scottish Championships but no major titles on the international stage, was on the frontline during the Covid-19 peak in her other role as an NHS nurse.

That’s the career she will now be returning to.

“On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announce my retirement from full-time curling to fully invest my time into my nursing career and family life,” she explained.

“My journey to this point has not been without challenges, mainly balancing the demands of training full-time with working a few shifts per week in a highly pressured hospital environment.

“Having a strong perspective on life is something I pride myself on and I am incredibly proud of how I achieved my curling goals, particularly in this last year when I kept up my shift work as an NHS staff nurse during a global pandemic.”

Olympic Champion 🤩🤩 I couldn't be more proud of what we have achieved in Beijing 😁 @Team_Muirhead Massive thankyou goes to @teamgb , @tnluk , @britishcurling , @uk_sport and to all my family, friends and support staff for making this dream come true 😁 📸: Team GB & WCF pic.twitter.com/6Psjjn2dRX — Vicky Wright (@VickyWright14) February 23, 2022

British Curling’s executive performance director, Nigel Holl, said: “The level of commitment required of modern curlers who aspire to achieve on the global stage now requires full-time commitment, so for Vicky to maintain that as she has, while still working as an NHS Staff Nurse has been a truly exceptional achievement.

“All the more so because of the turn-around that was required this season for our women to embark on what has been the greatest season in the history of British and Scottish curling, bringing home European, World and Olympic titles.

“We are extremely proud of and grateful to all of them for bringing us that success and we wish Vicky every success and happiness as she moves on to the next stage of her life.”