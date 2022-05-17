Olympic gold medal-winning curler Vicky Wright retires after Beijing triumph alongside Eve Muirhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympic gold medal-winning curler Vicky Wright retires after Beijing triumph alongside Eve Muirhead

By Eric Nicolson
May 17 2022, 11.30am
Vicky Wright (right) with Eve Muirhead at the Olympics.
Vicky Wright (right) with Eve Muirhead at the Olympics.

Olympic champion Vicky Wright has announced her retirement from full-time curling.

The 28-year-old from Stranraer was part of Eve Muirhead’s gold medal-winning team in Beijing a few months ago.

She was also vice-skip for the European triumph that preceded the career high in China.

Wright, who had previously won two Scottish Championships but no major titles on the international stage, was on the frontline during the Covid-19 peak in her other role as an NHS nurse.

That’s the career she will now be returning to.

“On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announce my retirement from full-time curling to fully invest my time into my nursing career and family life,” she explained.

“My journey to this point has not been without challenges, mainly balancing the demands of training full-time with working a few shifts per week in a highly pressured hospital environment.

“Having a strong perspective on life is something I pride myself on and I am incredibly proud of how I achieved my curling goals, particularly in this last year when I kept up my shift work as an NHS staff nurse during a global pandemic.”

British Curling’s executive performance director, Nigel Holl, said: “The level of commitment required of modern curlers who aspire to achieve on the global stage now requires full-time commitment, so for Vicky to maintain that as she has, while still working as an NHS Staff Nurse has been a truly exceptional achievement.

“All the more so because of the turn-around that was required this season for our women to embark on what has been the greatest season in the history of British and Scottish curling, bringing home European, World and Olympic titles.

“We are extremely proud of and grateful to all of them for bringing us that success and we wish Vicky every success and happiness as she moves on to the next stage of her life.”

