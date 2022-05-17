How does your garden grow? Carnoustie sows the seeds for a bloomin’ good 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How does your garden grow? Carnoustie sows the seeds for a bloomin’ good 2023

By Graham Brown
May 17 2022, 11.31am
Anne-Marie Blackwood, Laura Tierney and Gillis McLean at trhe Carnoustie community garden. Pic: Paul Reid.
Carnoustie wants to cultivate community spirit to show the town at its best in 2023.

And the early call has gone out for locals to open their garden gates to visitors.

It’s part of a partnership project which will also see the town flower show flourish again following the pandemic.

So green fingered locals have been given lots of time to prepare their gardens with the first open garden event just over a year away on Sunday May 21.

A second day will take place on Sunday August 20 – the day after the flower show returns.

Laura Tierney
Partnership project

The open gardens idea is part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme.

It involves the Community Council, Panda Lane Community Garden, Carnoustie Allotments Association, Carnoustie and District Horticultural Society and Colourful Carnoustie.

Laura Tierney of the Community Garden said they wanted to give people plenty time to consider joining in.

And they don’t have to be the next Alan Titchmarsh or Monty Don.

”Gardens don’t have to be perfect; they just need to be loved by their owners,” says Laura.

Carnoustie community garden
“There’s nothing gardeners like better than being able to have a nosey round other gardens, looking for inspiration.”

The community garden will be open both days, but private gardens can open either day or both, it’s up to the gardener.”

Laura says the Panda Lane project is enjoying fantastic support.

It has bounced back after vandals torched polytunnels at the Food is Free garden in December 2020.

“Everything has been great since then, really positive,” said Laura.

“There is lots of interest in gardening and we are getting loads of groups such as the BBs, Duke of Edinburgh award and other clubs coming along to us.”

Bigger and better 2023 show

And horticultural society secretary Lesley Thom is delighted the flower show is back.

Lesley said: “The annual show is a great opportunity to showcase the amazing gardeners we have locally – as well as the bakers, flower arrangers and crafters.

“We’ve missed a couple of years because of Covid but we’re planning to be back bigger and better in 2023.”

Carnoustie flower show
Natalie Ross of Carnoustie Community Council said the hope is the events will energise the community and attract visitors to the town.

Money raised will go to the town’s food bank, organised and run by the Royal British Legion Scotland’s Carnoustie branch.

It supports more than 70 individuals and families each week.

