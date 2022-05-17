How does your garden grow? Carnoustie sows the seeds for a bloomin’ good 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie wants to cultivate community spirit to show the town at its best in 2023.

And the early call has gone out for locals to open their garden gates to visitors.

It’s part of a partnership project which will also see the town flower show flourish again following the pandemic.

So green fingered locals have been given lots of time to prepare their gardens with the first open garden event just over a year away on Sunday May 21.

A second day will take place on Sunday August 20 – the day after the flower show returns.

Partnership project

The open gardens idea is part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme.

It involves the Community Council, Panda Lane Community Garden, Carnoustie Allotments Association, Carnoustie and District Horticultural Society and Colourful Carnoustie.

Laura Tierney of the Community Garden said they wanted to give people plenty time to consider joining in.

And they don’t have to be the next Alan Titchmarsh or Monty Don.

”Gardens don’t have to be perfect; they just need to be loved by their owners,” says Laura.

“There’s nothing gardeners like better than being able to have a nosey round other gardens, looking for inspiration.”

The community garden will be open both days, but private gardens can open either day or both, it’s up to the gardener.”

Laura says the Panda Lane project is enjoying fantastic support.

It has bounced back after vandals torched polytunnels at the Food is Free garden in December 2020.

“Everything has been great since then, really positive,” said Laura.

“There is lots of interest in gardening and we are getting loads of groups such as the BBs, Duke of Edinburgh award and other clubs coming along to us.”

Bigger and better 2023 show

And horticultural society secretary Lesley Thom is delighted the flower show is back.

Lesley said: “The annual show is a great opportunity to showcase the amazing gardeners we have locally – as well as the bakers, flower arrangers and crafters.

“We’ve missed a couple of years because of Covid but we’re planning to be back bigger and better in 2023.”

Natalie Ross of Carnoustie Community Council said the hope is the events will energise the community and attract visitors to the town.

Money raised will go to the town’s food bank, organised and run by the Royal British Legion Scotland’s Carnoustie branch.

It supports more than 70 individuals and families each week.