Olympic swim coach to take over top role at University of Stirling

A renowned international swimming coach is heading back to Stirling to head up the university’s acclaimed high-performance programme.

Ben Higson will return to the National Swimming Academy at Stirling after seven years away.

He will replace Steve Tigg, who has been appointed Swimming Head Coach at Aquatics GB.

Ben previously coached at Stirling between 2013 and 2017, before leaving to take on senior roles with Swim Ireland and most recently as head coach at the Western Australian Institute of Sport.

He has coached at the Olympics on three occasions – with Australia in 2024, Ireland in 2021, and Great Britain in 2016.

He has also coached with Aquatics GB at multiple World Championships, and with Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games 2014.

Ben said: “I am privileged to be appointed Head Coach at the University of Stirling and to follow on from the success the programme has experienced under Steven Tigg.

“Alongside his coaching team, they have created a world-class environment for athletes to consistently achieve international honours.

“I look forward to working with the athletes and staff to build on these achievements through a collaborative approach that enhances the swimming programme’s contribution on the international stage.”

‘A strong foundation for success’

Stirling’s high performance programme has produced some of Scotland’s most successful swimmers, including the country’s most-decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott.

Recently, Duncan and outgoing coach Steve sat down with the Courier to explain how the uni’s ethos is key to their successes in the pool.

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, said: “We are delighted to bring a coach of Ben’s calibre back to the University of Stirling.

“Having previously led the high-performance swimming programme at Stirling, he is no stranger to the environment, and his subsequent experiences at the highest levels of the sport will give him a strong foundation for success.

“We look forward to welcoming him back as we seek to push the boundaries of success even further.”

