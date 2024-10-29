Olympic swim coach to take over top role at University of Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Olympic swim coach to take over top role at University of Stirling

Ben Higson will return to the city to take over from the hugely successful Steve Tigg.

By Ross Logan
Ben Higson is taking over as Head Coach of Stirling University's high-performance swimming programme. Image: Western Australian Institute of Sport
Ben Higson is taking over as Head Coach of Stirling University's high-performance swimming programme. Image: Western Australian Institute of Sport

A renowned international swimming coach is heading back to Stirling to head up the university’s acclaimed high-performance programme.

Ben Higson will return to the National Swimming Academy at Stirling after seven years away.

He will replace Steve Tigg, who has been appointed Swimming Head Coach at Aquatics GB.

Ben previously coached at Stirling between 2013 and 2017, before leaving to take on senior roles with Swim Ireland and most recently as head coach at the Western Australian Institute of Sport.

He has coached at the Olympics on three occasions – with Australia in 2024, Ireland in 2021, and Great Britain in 2016.

He has also coached with Aquatics GB at multiple World Championships, and with Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games 2014.

Steven Tigg is leaving the University of Stirling to take up the role of head coach at Aquatics GB. Image: James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

Ben said: “I am privileged to be appointed Head Coach at the University of Stirling and to follow on from the success the programme has experienced under Steven Tigg.

“Alongside his coaching team, they have created a world-class environment for athletes to consistently achieve international honours.

“I look forward to working with the athletes and staff to build on these achievements through a collaborative approach that enhances the swimming programme’s contribution on the international stage.”

‘A strong foundation for success’

Stirling’s high performance programme has produced some of Scotland’s most successful swimmers, including the country’s most-decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott.

Recently, Duncan and outgoing coach Steve sat down with the Courier to explain how the uni’s ethos is key to their successes in the pool.

Stirling’s Duncan Scott is Scotland’s most-decorated Olympian. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, said: “We are delighted to bring a coach of Ben’s calibre back to the University of Stirling.

“Having previously led the high-performance swimming programme at Stirling, he is no stranger to the environment, and his subsequent experiences at the highest levels of the sport will give him a strong foundation for success.

“We look forward to welcoming him back as we seek to push the boundaries of success even further.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Fire were set off in the 2023 Kirkton riots.
Bid to get rid of 'fire-risk' rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of 'stealing' two-year-old child in Dundee park
The Red Burrow hobbit home at Craighead Howfs.
Perthshire 'hobbit-style' glamping pods go viral on TikTok
Shawn Divin was reported missing on Monday. Image: Police Scotland
Police searching for man last seen in Dundee city centre
Stuart Matchett
Angus killer driver spat at police after discharging himself from hospital
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood
6
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware for Forfar's world champion ploughman
Ryan Kinnear
Families' tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of…
Forfar's growth will now focus on Westfield. Image: Paul Reid
New Forfar housing: Where does 245-house Guild Homes refusal leave the town?
Shops and flats are proposed for a vacant hotel site at Links Parade in Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie links flats and Forfar recycling centre staff base

Conversation