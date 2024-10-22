Olympian Duncan Scott and coach Steve Tigg on why Stirling’s swimmers are laps ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olympian Duncan Scott and coach Steve Tigg on why Stirling’s swimmers are laps ahead

Is there something in the water in Stirling?

Duncan Scott became Scotland's most-decorated Olympian this year - and he's just one of many success stories to come out of Stirling's high-performance swimming programme. Image: University of Stirling
By Alex Watson

Duncan Scott wants to set the record straight: he isn’t the “Alloa boy” the world seems to believe he is.

“There’s this thing with Alloa that’s gone on for years,” the Olympic gold medallist swimmer laughs.

“I’ve lived in Stirling for about 10 years now. I’m very much Stirling.

“Not that I’ve got anything against Alloa – it’s a lovely part of the world.”

Sitting poolside at the National Swimming Academy on the University of Stirling’s campus, hair still damp from a training session, 27-year-old Duncan seems relaxed and right at home.

As Scotland’s most-decorated Olympian (not to mention the pile of Commonwealth Games, European Games and World Aquatics Championships achievements), the swimming world is watching his every move with bated breath.

And Duncan admits he feels the pressure to succeed building with every win.

“But I’d say it holds me accountable,” he says.

Duncan Scott won a silver medal in the men’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“Pressure is a privilege – it means that there’s something on the line. And I really do enjoy that.

“There’s a reason why my best performances have been at Olympic Games. I love that kind of atmosphere and environment.”

High-performance behaviours from day one

In fact, according to Duncan’s long-time coach, the swimmer was trained from day one to thrive under the intense conditions of the biggest sporting stage.

Steve Tigg, outgoing leader of the University of Stirling’s high-performance programme, says the ethos in Stirling purposely mirrors that of British Swimming.

This ensures a smooth transition for athletes competing on a British team for the first time, like Stirling swimmer Angharad Evans.

She broke a British record during her debut appearance on Team GB at 2024’s Paris Olympic Games.

“It wasn’t a surprise; there weren’t different expectations or demands,” explains Steve.

“It was just normalised – high-performance behaviours are normalised, day to day.

“It shouldn’t be something that you’re taken aback by.”

High-performance coach Steve Tigg, who was recently named one of seven sporting Game Changers being celebrated as part of The National Lottery’s 30th birthday celebrations. Image: James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

Duncan Scott and Angharad Evans weren’t the only Stirling swimmers to compete in Paris earlier this year; they were joined by Jack McMillan, Kathleen Dawson, Katie Shanahan, Lucy Hope, Keanna Macinnes and Paige van der Westhuizen.

Of those eight Olympians, Duncan brought home a gold and silver medal, and Jack also won gold.

Needless to say, Stirling’s approach certainly seems to be working. So, can the programme’s big splash in the swimming world be replicated elsewhere?

Steve believes it can – to some extent, anyway.

Can Stirling’s swimming success be replicated?

“One of the most important aspects of high-performance swimming at Stirling is the intimacy of the campus and the town,” he says.

In 2021, a new sports facility was built on campus, right next door to the National Swimming Academy pool.

An ariel view of a section of a poem by Robert Montgomery, celebrating swimmers, floated on Stirling’s National Swimming Academy pool where Duncan Scott trains. Image: Sandy Young/PA Media Assignments

“And that means, if you’re a high-performing athlete, the convenience afforded to you – because every minute of your day is quite precious – can accumulate to being quite significant each week, or even every day,” explains Steve.

“In Stirling, two cars in front of you at the traffic lights is a big queue. And the furthest you’ll stay away is a 10-minute drive, if you choose to.

“If you’re a student, your classes are on campus. If you need additional support, the institute is on campus.”

He adds: “I think what other places need to do is understand their geography and what the possibilities are and take it from there.

“It’s not about just lifting somewhere and copying it. It’s about understanding what the limitations are from a geographical point of view or a resource or a people point of view.”

Duncan receives a handmade medal from local primary school pupil Robyn after his return home from the 2024 Olympics. Image: University of Stirling

Duncan credits both Steve and his fellow coaches, including Bradley Hay, and the older Stirling swimmers with creating the right environment and culture for success.

“And then I’d probably also say the trust that’s starting to build from the university and Scottish Swimming and British Swimming as well, with what we do,” he continues.

“It’s quite a different training model that’s being used here comparatively to down south in Bath, Loughborough and other places.

“So, yeah, I’d say it’s a combination of a few things, but there’s a reason why there’s been consistency of performances.”

‘It doesn’t matter who you are – your only job is to improve’

Steve Tigg is preparing to start a new role as Head Coach of Aquatics GB, marking a big step for the 39-year-old’s career, and the end of an era for Stirling’s high-performance programme.

Surrounded by packed boxes in his office, just off the National Swimming Academy pool, he struggles to pick a personal highlight from the past fast-paced 10 years.

Yet, his lasting legacy speaks for itself – not least in the good-humoured humility of the talented Duncan Scott, whose feet Steve has been keeping on the ground for the best part of 20 years.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at: everybody’s here to try and do the same thing, which is to improve,” the coach says.

“So, if you’re the Olympic champion, your job is to improve. If you’ve never been to the Olympic Games, your job is to improve.

“And, actually, if somebody who isn’t quite on the same level as you has got a higher commitment to improving, then they should probably get more support and help than you.”

