Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers: Josh Mullin saves the day with spectacular strike

An offside flag, wastefulness and stubborn goalkeeping for 75 minutes had the home fans wondering if there would ever be a breakthrough.

That was until Josh Mullin opened his account for Raith Rovers with a spectacular volley from Sam Stanton’s chipped pass.

Connor Duffy then turned the ball into his own net in the dying minutes to secure the first win of the new season for Ian Murray’s men.

The 1,000 or so fans who made the effort were not treated to their new signing Euan Murray, who completed his move earlier in the day. Nor was there a place, even on the bench, for Jack Hamilton.

Raith’s starting XI was unchanged from their opener versus Dunfermline.

The centre-backs are the other way around – I made the same mistake on Saturday. I suppose it's to spread the experience across the back. pic.twitter.com/iMlkWca72X — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 18, 2023

A frustrating first half saw the home side forced down the flanks.

Jamie Gullan went close to connecting with a Mullin cross and Dylan Easton forced the first real save of the game from another.

The one time the Rairth attack did thread through a congested centre, Gullan was unable to find the same accuracy in the finish that Sam Stanton had with the through ball.

The Lowland League side were decent on the ball in the opening stages and caused Raith one or two problems. Joe Bevan went closest but his shot from distance was well saved by Kevin Dabrowski.

Albion go close

There were hearts in mouths in the Raith end on two occasions early in the second half.

Barry Duncan shot just wide before Dabrowski had to rush off his line to deny Bevan.

Vaughan had the ball in the net after connecting with Scott McGill’s cross but the offside flag had been raised.

Raith were much more of a threat after the break but when they did find a way to goal, they found keeper Ross Connelly in inspired form.

A wonderful passing move saw Stanton through on goal, only for Connelly to somehow get in the way. The Albion keeper got straight back up to deny the same player from the subsequent corner.

Gullan also had two second-half efforts saved, the first tipped over acrobatically.

Mullin finally made the breakthrough arrowing a volley into the far corner on the angle with 15 minutes to go and spare Raith their second penalty shootout in four days.

The win was secured when Albion defender Duffy turned McGill’s cross into his own net.

Murray

“It was a very difficult game, frustrating for long parts. Albion Rovers came with a game plan and they were very good at it,” said Murray. “They defended well and they broke well.

“The first goal is obviously really important. We get it, thankfully and then we get another one.

“We were a bit slow in the first half, we weren’t getting enough forward movement and runs. It wasn’t just the strikers, it was everybody.

“The second half was much better, the tempo higher.

“But we made it hard for ourselves.

“Josh Mullin had 20-25 minutes of real quality, we need to up that. He got good width on the second half and his strike for the goal was excellent.”

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Watson, Corr, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan, Vaughan. Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.