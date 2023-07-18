Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers: Josh Mullin saves the day with spectacular strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers: Josh Mullin saves the day with spectacular strike

The winger sent the Stark's Park side on their way to securing three points in their second Group F match in the Viaplay Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Josh Mullin gave Raith the lead. Image: SNS.
An offside flag, wastefulness and stubborn goalkeeping for 75 minutes had the home fans wondering if there would ever be a breakthrough.

That was until Josh Mullin opened his account for Raith Rovers with a spectacular volley from Sam Stanton’s chipped pass.

Connor Duffy then turned the ball into his own net in the dying minutes to secure the first win of the new season for Ian Murray’s men.

The 1,000 or so fans who made the effort were not treated to their new signing Euan Murray, who completed his move earlier in the day. Nor was there a place, even on the bench, for Jack Hamilton.

Raith’s starting XI was unchanged from their opener versus Dunfermline.

A frustrating first half saw the home side forced down the flanks.

Jamie Gullan went close to connecting with a Mullin cross and Dylan Easton forced the first real save of the game from another.

The one time the Rairth attack did thread through a congested centre, Gullan was unable to find the same accuracy in the finish that Sam Stanton had with the through ball.

The Lowland League side were decent on the ball in the opening stages and caused Raith one or two problems. Joe Bevan went closest but his shot from distance was well saved by Kevin Dabrowski.

Albion go close

There were hearts in mouths in the Raith end on two occasions early in the second half.

Barry Duncan shot just wide before Dabrowski had to rush off his line to deny Bevan.

Vaughan had the ball in the net after connecting with Scott McGill’s cross but the offside flag had been raised.

Lewis Vaughan’s header was ruled offside. Image: SNS.

Raith were much more of a threat after the break but when they did find a way to goal, they found keeper Ross Connelly in inspired form.

A wonderful passing move saw Stanton through on goal, only for Connelly to somehow get in the way. The Albion keeper got straight back up to deny the same player from the subsequent corner.

Gullan also had two second-half efforts saved, the first tipped over acrobatically.

Mullin finally made the breakthrough arrowing a volley into the far corner on the angle with 15 minutes to go and spare Raith their second penalty shootout in four days.

The win was secured when Albion defender Duffy turned McGill’s cross into his own net.

Murray

“It was a very difficult game, frustrating for long parts. Albion Rovers came with a game plan and they were very good at it,” said Murray. “They defended well and they broke well.

“The first goal is obviously really important. We get it, thankfully and then we get another one.

“We were a bit slow in the first half, we weren’t getting enough forward movement and runs. It wasn’t just the strikers, it was everybody.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“The second half was much better, the tempo higher.

“But we made it hard for ourselves.

“Josh Mullin had 20-25 minutes of real quality, we need to up that. He got good width on the second half and his strike for the goal was excellent.”

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Watson, Corr, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan, Vaughan. Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.

