Euan Murray returns to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal

The defender previously spent two years at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Euan Murray previously spent two years at Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Euan Murray on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old centre-back spent two years at Stark’s Park, leaving in 2019 for Dunfermline.

After a spell with Kilmarnock where he won the Scottish Championship, Murray signed for Hartlepool.

Earlier in the week he was released by Pools and he has brought Ian Murray‘s search for a first-team centre-back to an end.

“He will be welcomed back, I’m sure, as we are getting a solid aggressive centre half who has unfinished business,” the Stark’s Park boss told the club’s official site.

Rovers take on Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup tonight after beginning their campaign with a 1-1 draw and losing on penalties to Dunfermline.

