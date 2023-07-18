Euan Murray returns to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Euan Murray on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old centre-back spent two years at Stark’s Park, leaving in 2019 for Dunfermline.

After a spell with Kilmarnock where he won the Scottish Championship, Murray signed for Hartlepool.

🆕 WELCOME BACK, EUAN MURRAY! We are delighted to announce the signing of 29-year-old 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲-𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 Euan Murray on a two year deal. Euan played for the Rovers between 2017 and 2019, making 68 apps and scoring seven goals. 🤝 Great to have you back, Euan.#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/3bLX7z7o26 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 18, 2023

Earlier in the week he was released by Pools and he has brought Ian Murray‘s search for a first-team centre-back to an end.

“He will be welcomed back, I’m sure, as we are getting a solid aggressive centre half who has unfinished business,” the Stark’s Park boss told the club’s official site.

Rovers take on Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup tonight after beginning their campaign with a 1-1 draw and losing on penalties to Dunfermline.