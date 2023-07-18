Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng ‘can go up a few gears’ insists boss Tony Docherty after impressive Championship campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng ‘can go up a few gears’ insists boss Tony Docherty after impressive Championship campaign

The Crystal Palace midfielder has joined on a season-long loan after spending last term at Queen's Park.

By George Cran
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young

New Dundee signing Malachi Boateng is ready to make the step up to Premiership football.

That’s the view of his new manager, Tony Docherty, after the 21-year-old agreed a return to Scotland.

Boateng will spend the upcoming season at Dens Park following an impressive showing in the Championship with Queen’s Park last term.

And he’ll bring something different to the Dark Blues’ engine room says Docherty.

‘Stand-out’

“He was a standout player for Queen’s Park last season,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“(Former Queen’s Park boss) Owen Coyle is a good friend of mine as is Sandy Stewart (Coyle’s assistant) and I’ve got ex-colleagues down at Crystal Palace so he’s one I’ve monitored closely.

Malachi Boateng takes on Dundee. Image: SNS.
Malachi Boateng takes on Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I always speak about the recruitment group we have and we unanimously feel he’ll supplement what we’ve already got here.

“He’s a physical presence but is an excellent technician on the ball as well, he moves the ball really well.

“He plays that holding role really well and he’ll be in the mix for a starting role for us.

“He’ll bring competition. His playing style will give us something different in the middle of the park.

“Hopefully he’ll enhance the quality of the squad.”

‘Can go up a few gears’

Boateng played 41 times in total last season for Queen’s Park, scoring three goals.

Now, though, he’s stepping up to the top table of Scottish football.

Docherty insists he’s ready for that new challenge.

“I think so,” the Dens boss added.

Tony Docherty. Image: David Young.
Tony Docherty. Image: David Young.

“Certainly Owen (Coyle), who I trust implicitly, was hugely impressed with him last year at Queen’s Park.

“He thought there was more in him and that’s the impression I got.

“I think he can go up a few gears. He will need to, stepping up from the Championship to the Premiership.

“Certainly the games I’ve seen him in, he’ll be a good addition to our squad.”

Boateng will travel with the squad to Bonnyrigg Rose for their Viaplay Cup clash tonight, though whether he is available to feature depends on international clearance coming through in time.

