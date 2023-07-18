Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng ‘can go up a few gears’ insists boss Tony Docherty after impressive Championship campaign

New Dundee signing Malachi Boateng is ready to make the step up to Premiership football.

That’s the view of his new manager, Tony Docherty, after the 21-year-old agreed a return to Scotland.

Boateng will spend the upcoming season at Dens Park following an impressive showing in the Championship with Queen’s Park last term.

And he’ll bring something different to the Dark Blues’ engine room says Docherty.

‘Stand-out’

“He was a standout player for Queen’s Park last season,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“(Former Queen’s Park boss) Owen Coyle is a good friend of mine as is Sandy Stewart (Coyle’s assistant) and I’ve got ex-colleagues down at Crystal Palace so he’s one I’ve monitored closely.

“I always speak about the recruitment group we have and we unanimously feel he’ll supplement what we’ve already got here.

“He’s a physical presence but is an excellent technician on the ball as well, he moves the ball really well.

“He plays that holding role really well and he’ll be in the mix for a starting role for us.

“He’ll bring competition. His playing style will give us something different in the middle of the park.

“Hopefully he’ll enhance the quality of the squad.”

‘Can go up a few gears’

Boateng played 41 times in total last season for Queen’s Park, scoring three goals.

Now, though, he’s stepping up to the top table of Scottish football.

Docherty insists he’s ready for that new challenge.

“I think so,” the Dens boss added.

“Certainly Owen (Coyle), who I trust implicitly, was hugely impressed with him last year at Queen’s Park.

“He thought there was more in him and that’s the impression I got.

“I think he can go up a few gears. He will need to, stepping up from the Championship to the Premiership.

“Certainly the games I’ve seen him in, he’ll be a good addition to our squad.”

Boateng will travel with the squad to Bonnyrigg Rose for their Viaplay Cup clash tonight, though whether he is available to feature depends on international clearance coming through in time.