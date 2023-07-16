4 Raith Rovers v Dunfermline talking points – will bonus point prove crucial?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Raith Rovers v Dunfermline talking points – will bonus point prove crucial?

James McPake's men took two points after a 4-2 win on penalties in Viaplay Cup Group F.

Dylan Easton and Lewis McCann scored in the 1-1 draw. Images: SNS.
Dylan Easton and Lewis McCann scored in the 1-1 draw. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

The 2023/24 Viaplay Cup started as it usually does: routine wins peppered with a few eye-catching scores as managers juggle building a squad with competitive football.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline still have some work to do on their sides but served up a decent match to justify its pick as the first televised match of the tournament.

Lewis McCann and Dylan Easton were on target in 90 minutes before the Pars took the bonus point with a 4-2 win on penalties.

Matty Todd scored the winning penalty. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Saturday’s game.

Proper derby

The match may have faded towards the end, but that is understandable at this stage of the season.

Until that point it had fascinating individual battles, niggly fouls and two great goals.

It was aided by the atmosphere generated by the 4,022 who turned up despite the TV coverage, and by Rovers flying out the traps in the opening seconds and dominating early on.

Keith Watson went close to opening the scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

They were the better side in the second half as well but manager Ian Murray was disappointed they didn’t put more pressure on the Pars backline, despite good chances to take all three points.

A draw was a fair outcome, even if the hosts looked the most likely to win the game in 90 minutes – Liam Dick went closest, forcing an excellent save from Deniz Mehmet.

Mehmet saves from Dick:

Crucial bonus point?

With the potential for two points from any match – and just three of the best runners-up going through – there are far too many permutations to work out who may finish where and on what.

But, as pointed out by McPake post-match, Dunfermline were knocked out last season through their inability to win a shootout on the final day of the group.

Raith also would have progressed had they won their penalty shootout versus Stirling.

The best runners-up from the 2022/23 Scottish League Cup. Image: Wikipedia.

Nine or 10 points is usually what is required, though eight was enough last year – just not enough for Raith or Dunfermline.

Raith bench still shallow

There is no doubt that Raith have added well to their squad but a look at Saturday’s substitutes may go some way to explaining why they were unable to press home their advantage.

Jack Hamilton was the only senior outfield player on the bench and had only played around 60 minutes with his new team-mates going into this match.

“We’ve got for boys sitting in the stand who are vital to our team,” said Murray.

“Ross [Matthews], Scott Brown, Aidan [Connolly] and Ethan [Ross] add quality in all different positions.

“No disrespect to the younger players on the bench, but it’s tough for them. It’s a really hard fixture to go on in.

“So, there are a lot of changes still to come in our team to make it settled.”

Lewis McCann

The Pars had just one more outfield player available but their substitutes were also topped up by youngsters on the fringes of the squad.

Though with one debutant to Rovers’ five – including their goalkeeper and centre-back pairing – Dunfermline are more settled on the field.

Manager James McPake was pleased with the performance but identified areas to work on in the coming weeks.

One player on form at the moment is Lewis McCann. He started and ended last season well either side of an injury and in the recent pre-season was doing everything but score.

Like he did this time last year, he got himself off to a scoring start, using his power and pace to cut in off the left – somewhat of a trademark for him – and firing low into the net.

Before that he’d shot well wide from a similar move and watched his free-kick dip just over the bar and revealed that after the heavy downpour just before the game, he was instructed by his manager to shoot whenever it opened up for him.

It’s usually quite lazy to pick goalscorers as the best players on the day but both McCann and Easton scored excellent goals to cap off brilliant individual performances.

