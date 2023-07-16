4 Raith Rovers v Dunfermline talking points – will bonus point prove crucial?

The 2023/24 Viaplay Cup started as it usually does: routine wins peppered with a few eye-catching scores as managers juggle building a squad with competitive football.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline still have some work to do on their sides but served up a decent match to justify its pick as the first televised match of the tournament.

Lewis McCann and Dylan Easton were on target in 90 minutes before the Pars took the bonus point with a 4-2 win on penalties.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Saturday’s game.

Proper derby

The match may have faded towards the end, but that is understandable at this stage of the season.

Until that point it had fascinating individual battles, niggly fouls and two great goals.

It was aided by the atmosphere generated by the 4,022 who turned up despite the TV coverage, and by Rovers flying out the traps in the opening seconds and dominating early on.

They were the better side in the second half as well but manager Ian Murray was disappointed they didn’t put more pressure on the Pars backline, despite good chances to take all three points.

A draw was a fair outcome, even if the hosts looked the most likely to win the game in 90 minutes – Liam Dick went closest, forcing an excellent save from Deniz Mehmet.

Mehmet saves from Dick:

Crucial bonus point?

With the potential for two points from any match – and just three of the best runners-up going through – there are far too many permutations to work out who may finish where and on what.

But, as pointed out by McPake post-match, Dunfermline were knocked out last season through their inability to win a shootout on the final day of the group.

Raith also would have progressed had they won their penalty shootout versus Stirling.

Nine or 10 points is usually what is required, though eight was enough last year – just not enough for Raith or Dunfermline.

Raith bench still shallow

There is no doubt that Raith have added well to their squad but a look at Saturday’s substitutes may go some way to explaining why they were unable to press home their advantage.

Jack Hamilton was the only senior outfield player on the bench and had only played around 60 minutes with his new team-mates going into this match.

✅ Team News is in: • An unchanged midfield • Corr starts at the back • Gullan earns a starting spot up top ⏳ 1 hour to go… See you all soon!#COYR pic.twitter.com/iexohrt6D1 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 15, 2023

“We’ve got for boys sitting in the stand who are vital to our team,” said Murray.

“Ross [Matthews], Scott Brown, Aidan [Connolly] and Ethan [Ross] add quality in all different positions.

“No disrespect to the younger players on the bench, but it’s tough for them. It’s a really hard fixture to go on in.

“So, there are a lot of changes still to come in our team to make it settled.”

Lewis McCann

The Pars had just one more outfield player available but their substitutes were also topped up by youngsters on the fringes of the squad.

Though with one debutant to Rovers’ five – including their goalkeeper and centre-back pairing – Dunfermline are more settled on the field.

Manager James McPake was pleased with the performance but identified areas to work on in the coming weeks.

One player on form at the moment is Lewis McCann. He started and ended last season well either side of an injury and in the recent pre-season was doing everything but score.

Like he did this time last year, he got himself off to a scoring start, using his power and pace to cut in off the left – somewhat of a trademark for him – and firing low into the net.

What a goal by Lewis McCann! 👏@officialdafc lead against Raith Rovers in this Fife Derby ⚫⚪ How about the dribble and finish 😮‍💨#ViaplayCup pic.twitter.com/G9TFtYEP5o — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 15, 2023

Before that he’d shot well wide from a similar move and watched his free-kick dip just over the bar and revealed that after the heavy downpour just before the game, he was instructed by his manager to shoot whenever it opened up for him.

It’s usually quite lazy to pick goalscorers as the best players on the day but both McCann and Easton scored excellent goals to cap off brilliant individual performances.