Residents flee after fire breaks out in Dundee flat

The fire started within a property on the ground floor of the Cleghorn Street block.

By James Simpson
Firefighters on Cleghorn Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents of a Dundee flat block fled last night after a fire broke out – with “thick black smoke” filling their homes.

Emergency services were sent to Cleghorn Street at about 7.30am after a blaze broke out in a ground floor flat.

A cordon was erected between Rosebery Street and Benvie Road as firefighters tackled the flames.

It is understood some residents were checked over by paramedics but no one was seriously injured.

Cleghorn Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Speaking with The Courier today, one tenant said smoke began to filter up to her address via the vents.

She said: “It was thick black smoke that was coming into my address. We called the emergency services, I believe a few people did.

“We took the decision to get out of our flat alongside other tenants in the block before the emergency services arrived.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured and everyone got out safely.

“I believe some people were checked over by paramedics but that was it.

“We were out of our home for around two hours.”

‘Lucky no one was injured’

Another man said police were managing traffic as firefighters dealt with the incident.

He said: “It’s lucky no one was injured during this fire. There was two fire engines that attended.

“Residents from that block were waiting outside until they could get back in.

“One of the windows is boarded up and you could still smell a pungent odour of smoke in that close on Sunday.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances from the Blackness Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

Crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus during the incident before the stop message was received shortly before 9pm.

Police confirmed they were also at the scene to manage traffic.

