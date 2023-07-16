‘It has left a bitter taste’: Dundee wrestling firm’s royal rumble over money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘It has left a bitter taste’: Dundee wrestling firm’s royal rumble over money

The bad blood between former colour commentator Bryan Douglas and SWE has spilled out of the ring.

By James Simpson
The grapple over cash has left Bryan with a "bitter taste". Image: Bryan Douglas/SWE
The grapple over cash has left Bryan with a "bitter taste". Image: Bryan Douglas/SWE

A Dundee wrestling firm is at the centre of a bitter bust-up over money.

Former Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) man Bryan Douglas – who left the company in April – claims he is due £500 for two events that took place last year.

Despite being with the company on and off for over 10 years he has been unable to recoup the cash.

But SWE say the 41-year-old was reimbursed through photo opportunity fees from fans paying for pictures with stars at ringside.

This year’s Hell for Lycra takes place at the Caird Hall.

Whilst Bryan confirmed he did receive monies for this, he alleges the cash for images only paid him back for flights he paid for two performers to attend.

The Douglas resident claims he financially supported shows at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre (DMC) which featured former WWE star Yoshihiro Tajiri on the understanding SWE would reimburse him.

‘Offered SWE to do it on a payment plan’

He said: “There were two shows, the Beware of Mist and another one – both took place at the DMC.

“The event with Tajiri was held on July 2, we were told by DMC if that event was not paid our July 16 show would not go ahead.

“I paid the outstanding balance (£250) and paid for the upcoming show (£250) to ensure it went ahead.

“I thought I was doing a good thing, whilst being under the impression that I would be reimbursed over time.

“There had been flights paid via my credit card, which I did recoup back through photograph money.

Bryan Douglas in an SWE promotion. Image: SWE/Facebook

“During the course of last year I’d ask for the money back for the shows and then again in January.

“I left the company in April and have been again asking for the money – I’d offered SWE to do it on a payment plan.

“There are messages confirming SWE would be paying me the outstanding balance.

“It’s gotten to the stage where I need this money back for an upcoming family celebration.

“The whole situation has left a bitter taste in my mouth, it was a hobby for me to help the company during two stints being there.”

SWE deny any wrongdoing

An SWE spokesperson told us Bryan also received access to lighting equipment to fulfil job obligations as a DJ, which he strongly denies.

They said: “Bryan was until recently part of the committee group that oversees SWE events.

“Bryan Douglas (and other members) volunteered to invest a sum of money to run events in 2022.

“It was agreed he would be reimbursed through the sale of Polaroids in or at ringside at every event.

“Bryan was also given lights and, or, other items to aid him fulfil his day/night job as a DJ in clubs and pubs in and around Dundee.

“We do not hold any ill feelings towards Bryan and wish him every success with his future endeavours.”

More from Dundee

Rudy Findlay (4) dresses up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fun for all at Broughty Ferry as water festival entertains crowds
Firefighters on Cleghorn Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents flee after fire breaks out in Dundee flat
Philip Hunter.
Dundee man has 'lost hope' after stolen motorbike leaves him £5,000 in debt
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Yellow thunder warning issued for Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. A Better Place feature Picture shows; Jacob Topen and Ibrahim Clayton, Book of Jam. A Better Place set. Supplied by Book of Jam Date; Unknown
Comedy duo feature alongside Ricky Gervais and showcase 'Dundee humour' in new BBC film
Police on Euclid Crescent, Dundee. Image: Ray Walker
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee city centre
Police outside an address on Cumnock Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 55, in Dundee
Matthew Watt.
Dundee art student caught with obscene child abuse images spared jail
Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was 'wake-up' call for politics
Stock was damaged during the flooding at Room 39 on Dura Street. Image: Wendy Sturrock
Dundee business owner's disbelief as neighbouring flats flood shop for NINTH time