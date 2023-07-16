‘It has left a bitter taste’: Dundee wrestling firm’s royal rumble over money

A Dundee wrestling firm is at the centre of a bitter bust-up over money.

Former Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) man Bryan Douglas – who left the company in April – claims he is due £500 for two events that took place last year.

Despite being with the company on and off for over 10 years he has been unable to recoup the cash.

But SWE say the 41-year-old was reimbursed through photo opportunity fees from fans paying for pictures with stars at ringside.

Whilst Bryan confirmed he did receive monies for this, he alleges the cash for images only paid him back for flights he paid for two performers to attend.

The Douglas resident claims he financially supported shows at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre (DMC) which featured former WWE star Yoshihiro Tajiri on the understanding SWE would reimburse him.

‘Offered SWE to do it on a payment plan’

He said: “There were two shows, the Beware of Mist and another one – both took place at the DMC.

“The event with Tajiri was held on July 2, we were told by DMC if that event was not paid our July 16 show would not go ahead.

“I paid the outstanding balance (£250) and paid for the upcoming show (£250) to ensure it went ahead.

“I thought I was doing a good thing, whilst being under the impression that I would be reimbursed over time.

“There had been flights paid via my credit card, which I did recoup back through photograph money.

“During the course of last year I’d ask for the money back for the shows and then again in January.

“I left the company in April and have been again asking for the money – I’d offered SWE to do it on a payment plan.

“There are messages confirming SWE would be paying me the outstanding balance.

“It’s gotten to the stage where I need this money back for an upcoming family celebration.

“The whole situation has left a bitter taste in my mouth, it was a hobby for me to help the company during two stints being there.”

SWE deny any wrongdoing

An SWE spokesperson told us Bryan also received access to lighting equipment to fulfil job obligations as a DJ, which he strongly denies.

They said: “Bryan was until recently part of the committee group that oversees SWE events.

“Bryan Douglas (and other members) volunteered to invest a sum of money to run events in 2022.

“It was agreed he would be reimbursed through the sale of Polaroids in or at ringside at every event.

“Bryan was also given lights and, or, other items to aid him fulfil his day/night job as a DJ in clubs and pubs in and around Dundee.

“We do not hold any ill feelings towards Bryan and wish him every success with his future endeavours.”