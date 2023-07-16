Lewis McCann took first Dunfermline penalty among ‘odd bunch’ despite calves ‘feeling like cement’

It was barely a foul either way.

With around 10 minutes left on the clock, Lewis McCann let the ball run away from him slightly, lunged to keep hold of it and was somehow awarded a foul for a coming together with Raith Rovers’ Scott McGill.

He was noticeably limping just before he received the ball into feet though, as is often the case, the pass brings with it a dose of adrenaline.

It wasn’t his best moment in the game but it summed up McCann’s persistence. Around 10 minutes before that was when he first felt it.

“I ran down the line and I just felt my calves were like cement!” he said. “It’s a different level to friendlies.

“But it was a good test to see where we are, and that we can come up the leagues and compete against an established Championship team.”

Off the mark

His first-half goal had given Dunfermline the lead against Raith Rovers – one of many chances he had on the day.

The 22-year-old then stepped up to take the first penalty of the shootout after Dylan Easton levelled for Rovers before the break.

“It was my first goal against Raith as well – it’s only taken something like four seasons playing against them!” said McCann.

“We don’t really have set penalty takers when it comes to penalty shootouts. We practised a couple on Friday.

“So, the gaffer just said to us whoever feels confident, go and do it.

“It was an odd bunch who went up but luckily the majority converted – and Paul was unlucky, it was a good penalty and a good save.”

The forward started the match playing from the left before being moved into a more central role in the second half.

Manager praise

His manager was pleased with the way he managed to go head-to-head with an experienced centre-back like Keith Watson.

“He was excellent; for me. the best player on the pitch,” said McPake. “Maybe that’s a biased view but I just thought he looked a threat.

“I think he had five goal attempts in the first half. He has come back in pre-season fit and strong and one thing about him is he is so desperate to do well.

“Keith Watson is a very experienced and good centre back and that would have been a tough game for Keith today as well.

“He handled him pretty well as well, it was a good tussle but not many people will like playing against Lewis when he is at it.

“It is up to him now, he has got to be at it like that week in, week out. Even when he is not great, when things aren’t coming off for him he is still a massive threat given how powerful and strong he is.

“If we can keep him at a consistent level then we have a very good player.”