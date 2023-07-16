Lewis McCann took first Dunfermline penalty among ‘odd bunch’ despite calves ‘feeling like cement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis McCann took first Dunfermline penalty among ‘odd bunch’ despite calves ‘feeling like cement’

The forward put the Pars ahead before taking the first penalty in the penalty shootout victory.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis McCann shoots beyond Keith Watson to open the scoring. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann shoots beyond Keith Watson to open the scoring. Image: SNS.

It was barely a foul either way.

With around 10 minutes left on the clock, Lewis McCann let the ball run away from him slightly, lunged to keep hold of it and was somehow awarded a foul for a coming together with Raith Rovers’ Scott McGill.

He was noticeably limping just before he received the ball into feet though, as is often the case, the pass brings with it a dose of adrenaline.

It wasn’t his best moment in the game but it summed up McCann’s persistence. Around 10 minutes before that was when he first felt it.

“I ran down the line and I just felt my calves were like cement!” he said. “It’s a different level to friendlies.

Lewis McCann celebrates with Josh Edwards. Image: SNS.

“But it was a good test to see where we are, and that we can come up the leagues and compete against an established Championship team.”

Off the mark

His first-half goal had given Dunfermline the lead against Raith Rovers – one of many chances he had on the day.

The 22-year-old then stepped up to take the first penalty of the shootout after Dylan Easton levelled for Rovers before the break.

“It was my first goal against Raith as well – it’s only taken something like four seasons playing against them!” said McCann.

“We don’t really have set penalty takers when it comes to penalty shootouts. We practised a couple on Friday.

“So, the gaffer just said to us whoever feels confident, go and do it.

“It was an odd bunch who went up but luckily the majority converted – and Paul was unlucky, it was a good penalty and a good save.”

Matty Todd scored the winning penalty. Image: SNS.

The forward started the match playing from the left before being moved into a more central role in the second half.

Manager praise

His manager was pleased with the way he managed to go head-to-head with an experienced centre-back like Keith Watson.

“He was excellent; for me. the best player on the pitch,” said McPake. “Maybe that’s a biased view but I just thought he looked a threat.

“I think he had five goal attempts in the first half. He has come back in pre-season fit and strong and one thing about him is he is so desperate to do well.

Lewis McCann shoots beyond Keith Watson to open the scoring. Image: SNS.

“Keith Watson is a very experienced and good centre back and that would have been a tough game for Keith today as well.

“He handled him pretty well as well, it was a good tussle but not many people will like playing against Lewis when he is at it.

“It is up to him now, he has got to be at it like that week in, week out. Even when he is not great, when things aren’t coming off for him he is still a massive threat given how powerful and strong he is.

“If we can keep him at a consistent level then we have a very good player.”

