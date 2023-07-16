Fun for all at Broughty Ferry as water festival entertains crowds

Broughty Ferry’s Water Festival has been hailed as a resounding success.

The festival, organised by Broughty Ferry RNLI was held at the lifeboat station with heavy showers doing nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of those attending.

Among the activities were mock rescues, facepainting and a chance to see the Boatshed Bricks lego exhibition.

A spokesman said: “Our Water Festival was a huge success despite the weather! We loved having to visit our BoatShed Bricks exhibition, have a drink at our Toll House Spirits gin bar, enjoy the BBQ, browse our shop, get faces painted and watch our mock rescues.”

He added that unfortunately due to the forecast our sailing boats from OGA – The Association for Gaff Rig Sailing didn’t manage but safety had to come first.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.