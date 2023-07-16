Fun for all at Broughty Ferry as water festival entertains crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fun for all at Broughty Ferry as water festival entertains crowds

Activities both on and off the water ensured there was something for everyone

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rudy Findlay (4) dresses up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rudy Findlay (4) dresses up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry’s Water Festival has been hailed as a resounding success.

The festival, organised by Broughty Ferry RNLI was held at the lifeboat station with heavy showers doing nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of those attending.

Among the activities were mock rescues, facepainting and a chance to see the Boatshed Bricks lego exhibition.

A spokesman said: “Our Water Festival was a huge success  despite the weather! We loved having  to visit our BoatShed Bricks exhibition, have a drink at our Toll House Spirits gin bar, enjoy the BBQ, browse our shop, get faces painted and watch our mock rescues.”

He added that unfortunately due to the forecast our sailing boats from OGA – The Association for Gaff Rig Sailing didn’t manage but safety had to come first.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

Mirren Lockwood (7) sits in a Silver Ghost Rolls Royce from 1922.
Esther Muir has her face painted by daughter Mirren Lockwood (7)
Zoe and Sophie Anderson (6) and (2) enjoy the Lego display.
Sea Cadet Logan Fraser (15) and Probationary Sergeant TJ Smith (19) with the Dundee Sea Cadets.
Mark Bruce, a Petty Officer with the Dundee Sea Cadets.
The crew members demonstrate a river rescue out on the water.
The crowd wave as the crew members demonstrate a river rescue.
The crew members wave to the crowd.
Hamish Sutherland (3) enjoys the display.
The crew members coming back to dry land after demonstrating a river rescue.
The crew members demonstrate the end of the river rescue on dry land.
A rig passes by the event.

