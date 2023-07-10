Broughty Ferry in miniature: Lego replicas of landmarks go on show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry in miniature: Lego replicas of landmarks go on show

Miniature versions of some of the Ferry's most prominent landmarks - including the lifeboat - have been made out of Lego bricks by Dundee artist Steve Page.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Stephen Page and a Lego Titanic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stephen Page and a Lego Titanic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee artist has spent hundreds of hours creating Lego versions of some of the best known landmarks in Broughty Ferry.

The Boatshed Brick Exhibition begins at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station today (Monday) with all proceeds going to the local RNLI branch.

Artist Steve Page said he wanted to raise money and awareness for the voluntary organisation.

Steve is also the designer of the davit scultpure at the Ferry’s multimillion-pound flood defence scheme.

He said: “100% of the money raised will go towards saving lives at sea at Broughty Ferry.

The artist, who is also runs a lighting design business for live events, spent a huge number of hours building the models on display.

Steve’s Lego lifeboat. Image: Kim Cessford DC Thomson

He said: “Almost all of the models are custom built from basic sketches or memory, without the aid of any instructions or design software.

“I didn’t own a single lego brick until January this year. All models have been built over the last six months.

“Small models can take as little as two hours to build whilst some of the bigger ones have taken numerous weeks of work.

Lego models created by Steve. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another of the models. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“At a guess there were probably a total of around 50,000 Lego blocks used to build the exhibition.”

All models are built with preloved Lego – some donated, but mostly bought second hand.

“This limitation has presented the biggest challenge as what blocks and colours were available did dictate the designs that were possible,” he added.

A scene from Gray Street.. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Among the Lego models are the all-weather lifeboat, the lifeboat station, shops, landmarks and other marine-related items.

All welcome at Boatshed Brick exhibition

Pete Hay, coxswain of Broughty Ferry lifeboat, said all are welcome to visit the exhibition in the lifeboat station.

“Visitors are invited to come inside the lifeboat station, perhaps meet some of our crew, and view the collection of models built specifically for this exhibition,” he said.

“Many hours of work by Steve have gone into building models from Lego bricks.

Steve Page used thousands of bricks to create his models. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“You’ll find miniature versions of the lifeboat station, lifeboats and other things related to safety at sea.

“There will also be miniature versions of some Broughty Ferry landmarks – it will be interesting to see how many people recognise.”

Pete added: “There has already been significant interest in the exhibition. So much so that there are already questions about running the exhibition again in the future.

“If anyone has old boxes of lego gathering dust in the attic then donations for future exhibitions would be very welcome.”

The exhibition runs from Monday July 10 to Saturday July 15, 10am until 2pm daily.

Visitors are asked for a suggested donation of £2 per adult and £1 per child.

