EXCLUSIVE: Keith Watson focused on winning start for Raith Rovers after Uefa B License pass

Raith Rovers’ new signing Keith Watson sees a future in coaching – but his immediate focus is to help his new club get off to the best possible start.

The 33-year-old centre-back recently completed his Uefa B License before signing up at Stark’s Park for two years.

He was sold on a move to the club by technical director John Potter – whose name has come up frequently among interviews with Raith’s summer signings.

Potter was also one of Watson’s tutors when he was getting his coaching badges – but the player has no immediate plans to get into coaching.

“He really sold the club really well to me. As soon as I was back from my holiday I was back and keen to get it done,” Watson told Courier Sport.

Dunfermline debut

Instead, Watson is focusing on making his competitive debut for the club in this Saturday’s opening match in Group F of the Viaplay Cup – a game he says “has a bit of everything”.

“There are no plans [for any coaching] at the minute. Coming here, I was looking to get myself settled in, playing football,” he added.

“Pottsy had said there could maybe be chances down the line with his groups here. You never know, nothing is going to happen any time the now.

“I’m just going to concentrate on getting Raith Rovers off to a good start in the cup, and in the league, and we’ll see what happens with that.”

‘I never miss training’

When Watson put pen to paper on his Stark’s Park deal, some Rovers supporters questioned the injury history of the player – their apprehension explained by the spate of injuries at the club in recent years.

After a couple of difficult spells earlier in his career, the experienced defender has put that well behind him, making 142 for Ross County over the last five years and captaining the side for two of those.

“In my younger days at Dundee United – between 17 and early 20s – I had a few knee injuries and stuff,” he said.

“My St Johnstone time, that was more a muscle injury, it was thigh injury that kept recurring.

“My full time up at Ross County, I was up there five seasons and I almost played 150 games – which is really good.

“I don’t really miss training, I’m always available for games. Maybe people do look into it a little bit.

“My time at Ross County, five seasons, I’ve been pretty much fit all the time and available for selection.

“When I was a bit younger I was out for long spells out with knee injuries and stuff, maybe it’s just hung about from then.

“But I’ve played a good number of games over the last few years and I’m hoping to come here and play many more.”