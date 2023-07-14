EXCLUSIVE: Keith Watson focused on winning start for Raith Rovers after Uefa B License pass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Watson focused on winning start for Raith Rovers after Uefa B License pass

The Stark's Park summer singing sees a future career in coaching, but his focus for now is to help his new club be successful on the park.

By Craig Cairns
Keith Watson is set to make his competitive debut for Raith Rovers versus Dunfermline. Image: Raith Rovers.
Keith Watson is set to make his competitive debut for Raith Rovers versus Dunfermline. Image: Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers’ new signing Keith Watson sees a future in coaching – but his immediate focus is to help his new club get off to the best possible start.

The 33-year-old centre-back recently completed his Uefa B License before signing up at Stark’s Park for two years.

He was sold on a move to the club by technical director John Potter – whose name has come up frequently among interviews with Raith’s summer signings.

Potter was also one of Watson’s tutors when he was getting his coaching badges – but the player has no immediate plans to get into coaching.

John Potter is now technical director at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“He really sold the club really well to me. As soon as I was back from my holiday I was back and keen to get it done,” Watson told Courier Sport.

Dunfermline debut

Instead, Watson is focusing on making his competitive debut for the club in this Saturday’s opening match in Group F of the Viaplay Cup – a game he says “has a bit of everything”.

“There are no plans [for any coaching] at the minute. Coming here, I was looking to get myself settled in, playing football,” he added.

“Pottsy had said there could maybe be chances down the line with his groups here. You never know, nothing is going to happen any time the now.

“I’m just going to concentrate on getting Raith Rovers off to a good start in the cup, and in the league, and we’ll see what happens with that.”

‘I never miss training’

When Watson put pen to paper on his Stark’s Park deal, some Rovers supporters questioned the injury history of the player – their apprehension explained by the spate of injuries at the club in recent years.

After a couple of difficult spells earlier in his career, the experienced defender has put that well behind him, making 142 for Ross County over the last five years and captaining the side for two of those.

Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.
Keith Watson in action for Ross County last season.

“In my younger days at Dundee United – between 17 and early 20s – I had a few knee injuries and stuff,” he said.

“My St Johnstone time, that was more a muscle injury, it was thigh injury that kept recurring.

“My full time up at Ross County, I was up there five seasons and I almost played 150 games – which is really good.

‘I don’t really miss training’

“I don’t really miss training, I’m always available for games. Maybe people do look into it a little bit.

“My time at Ross County, five seasons, I’ve been pretty much fit all the time and available for selection.

“When I was a bit younger I was out for long spells out with knee injuries and stuff, maybe it’s just hung about from then.

“But I’ve played a good number of games over the last few years and I’m hoping to come here and play many more.”

More from Football

Euan Spark celebrates his Highland League title success with mum Isobel.
Euan Spark says Brechin City are 'buzzing' about Livingston Viaplay Cup challenge
Kyle Benedictus spent seven years at Raith before his move to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'expecting some boos' when he faces former side Raith Rovers
Ross Campbell is looking forward to the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS
Ross Campbell says Montrose will give Viaplay Cup their best shot as they get…
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA
New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov says Perth move is 'challenge I couldn't turn…
Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says 'the boys kept calling him skip' as he reveals…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss on 'added spice' of Fife derby and the rule he'll…
Forfar stars Roberto Nditi and Marc McCallum with director Paul Stephen and Alpha Projects' Paul Cortese launch the new stadium name. Image: Forfar Athletic
Forfar re-name stadium after entering into historic agreement with local construction company