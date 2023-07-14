Euan Spark says Brechin City are ‘buzzing’ about Livingston Viaplay Cup challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan Spark says Brechin City are ‘buzzing’ about Livingston Viaplay Cup challenge

Livi will visit the Glebe Park side for the first group stage clash in the Viaplay Cup.

By Ewan Smith
Euan Spark celebrates his Highland League title success with mum Isobel.
Euan Spark, pictured with his mum Isobel, is buzzing for football to be back. Image: Brechin City FC

Euan Spark lives and breathes Brechin City almost every minute of his working day at a local coffee shop.

The self-styled ‘baldy barista’ fields daily questions about Brechin at the Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters he co-owns with Harry and John Souttar.

Spark he felt sickened by football for a fortnight after losing the pyramid play-off with Spartans but has quickly rediscovered his love for the game.

That will up a notch again on Saturday as Scottish Premiership side Livingston visit the Highland League champions in the Viaplay Cup.

Spark told Courier Sport this week that Brechin players delayed a night out to play football with young supporters.

Euan Spark clears the ball as he is marked by several young Brechin City fans. Image: Brechin City

And he hopes the will be out in force to watch the Livi clash.

“These are the games you all want to play in as a player,” said Spark.

“But it’s also great for Brechin fans to see us playing a side like Livingston. It’s exciting, it’s a new challenge and one we are relishing.

“Yes they are four leagues above us but we all want to pit ourselves against players like that.

“I hear about football every day at work.

“I can tell people are still buzzing from last season.

“People are always asking me: ‘Who are we signing? When are you back?’

“Six weeks seems like a very long time for some people. That’s a good sign.

“Everyone has missed football. Everyone is excited that the season’s about to kick-off again and I think we’ll get the backing of the community again.

“In all my years watching Brechin, I don’t think I’ve quite seen a support like we have now. I hope we can repay them.”

Euan Spark and Brechin City pals watched by big young support

Meanwhile, Brechin have had record numbers of youngsters applying for under-16 season tickets as they continue to inspire the next generation.

The Angus club, who put their new home and away kits on sale earlier this week, are offering free season tickets to all under-16s again this term.

Brechin City said on their official Twitter account: “Our young fanbase continues to grow rapidly.

“The number of applications received so far has already soared above any figure distributed in previous years.”

