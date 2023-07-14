Euan Spark says Brechin City are ‘buzzing’ about Livingston Viaplay Cup challenge

Euan Spark lives and breathes Brechin City almost every minute of his working day at a local coffee shop.

The self-styled ‘baldy barista’ fields daily questions about Brechin at the Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters he co-owns with Harry and John Souttar.

Spark he felt sickened by football for a fortnight after losing the pyramid play-off with Spartans but has quickly rediscovered his love for the game.

That will up a notch again on Saturday as Scottish Premiership side Livingston visit the Highland League champions in the Viaplay Cup.

Spark told Courier Sport this week that Brechin players delayed a night out to play football with young supporters.

And he hopes the will be out in force to watch the Livi clash.

“These are the games you all want to play in as a player,” said Spark.

“But it’s also great for Brechin fans to see us playing a side like Livingston. It’s exciting, it’s a new challenge and one we are relishing.

“Yes they are four leagues above us but we all want to pit ourselves against players like that.

“I hear about football every day at work.

“I can tell people are still buzzing from last season.

“People are always asking me: ‘Who are we signing? When are you back?’

“Six weeks seems like a very long time for some people. That’s a good sign.

“Everyone has missed football. Everyone is excited that the season’s about to kick-off again and I think we’ll get the backing of the community again.

“In all my years watching Brechin, I don’t think I’ve quite seen a support like we have now. I hope we can repay them.”

Euan Spark and Brechin City pals watched by big young support

👧🧒 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗨𝟭𝟲 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 For a 12th consecutive season, Brechin City FC is delighted to continue providing season tickets to supporters under the age of 16 completely 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙂𝙀. Apply online ➡️ https://t.co/jIBUZ6pLUA pic.twitter.com/QTzNQsvywp — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Brechin have had record numbers of youngsters applying for under-16 season tickets as they continue to inspire the next generation.

The Angus club, who put their new home and away kits on sale earlier this week, are offering free season tickets to all under-16s again this term.

Brechin City said on their official Twitter account: “Our young fanbase continues to grow rapidly.

“The number of applications received so far has already soared above any figure distributed in previous years.”