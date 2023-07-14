JIM SPENCE: Dundee United ‘trust’ admission is welcome – now those in charge must rebuild it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United ‘trust’ admission is welcome – now those in charge must rebuild it

Tannadice chief Luigi Capuano accepts the club must work to win fans over after relegation.

Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
Luigi Capuano spoke at length to Courier Sport this week. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford
By Jim Spence

Dundee United have sold 5,100 season books.

That clearly indicates there’s a solid base on which to rebuild the trust that Tannadice chief executive Luigi Capuano thinks has been lost between club and fans.

There’s little to be gained from rehashing the mistakes made which have led United back to the Championship, and we’ll only see if lessons have truly been learned once the season is well underway.

Only then can fans decide whether those running the club have charted the right course back to the Premiership.

Disharmony in the stands is the last thing the club needs. It can become corrosive as it did in Stephen Thompson’s final days as chairman.

United have cleared the decks of their big earners for a more fiscally prudent regime.

Steven Fletcher was a big earner at Dundee United last season. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

That season book base, impressive though it is, would scarcely cover the playing wage bill and Utd have estimated a drop of up to £4million in lost revenue.

Kissing goodbye to extravagant salaries won’t break any hearts, other than those foregoing them. After all, it was those big-hitters who failed to justify their top wages by getting the club relegated.

Some supporters have criticised owner Mark Ogren – and he’s undoubtedly made mistakes – but football isn’t an exact science and it wasn’t so long ago that things looked tickety-boo.

Ogren is the main creditor though and, despite some supporters’ fanciful claims of other buyers waiting in the wings, he is, we’re told, re-energised as preparations begin to return to the top tier.

Let’s hope that he is ready for the fray, because there aren’t that many folk willing or able to step up to the plate to buy a football club and, unless he’s willing to take a serious hit on his investment, which I doubt very much, he’s going nowhere.

Mark Ogren pictured in Dingwall during a Dundee United defeat. Image: SNS
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

So, with five new signings in and double that going out the door, United will be relying less on costly names and more on men with the steel and desire to wear the tangerine with the pride it deserves, but which was lacking from too many of those who’ve departed.

The goalkeeping situation has been addressed and it’s good to see former Dundee goalie Paul Mathers appointed as the new keepers’ coach. He has solid experience in the role and was a fine keeper himself.

The signing of highly-rated Jack Walton on loan from Luton suggests that Mark Birighitti will be on his way shortly and, in the eyes of United fans, that’ll be no great loss since he’s struggled to impose himself as a commanding, quality stopper.

Now the urgent task for boss Jim Goodwin is to recruit one – and preferably two – strikers who can help fire the club back to the top.

Luigi Capuano’s admission that trust has been damaged with the fans is welcome, and all but the most bitter of supporters will forgive quickly if United can promptly show that they’re bringing in the right type of players.

Those with a winning mentality and the key attribute that big wages don’t guarantee; strength of character, will very quickly win the hearts of Arabs.

More from Dundee United

Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano: Dundee United 'lost trust' of fans — and we've made changes
Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop
Liam Smith, pictured for Dundee United last term at Tannadice, Dundee
Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man…
Jim McLean was ready to walk away from Tannadice after a row with the SFA in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean stunned Dundee United fans with 1988 resignation - and high-profile duo were…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues
Conor Wilkinson is pictured at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow