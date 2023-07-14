Friday court round-up — Survivors speak out and 116mph police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Survivors speak out and 116mph police chase

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 38-year-old man has admitted assault and attempted robbery in a Glenrothes street.

Bryan Horne pled guilty to pursuing Marcus Brown, causing him to fall to the ground, and demanding money from him, placing his arm around his neck to his injury and attempting to rob him of a sum of money.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the incident took place at St Rule Road, Glenrothes, on February 19 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court the victim had been wearing headphones and walking along Queen Margaret Drive and noticed Horne walking at pace from behind.

He then felt a forearm strike the back of his head.

Another male heard Mr Brown shout something similar to “scum of the Earth”.

Horne pursued the man and caused him to fall to the ground and said he was in a “bad way” and needed cash.

He then put his arm around Mr Brown’s neck, but did not choke him. Mr Brown opened up his bag which had four tins of beans and crisps inside.

Horne said he wanted cash and his victim said he did not have any.

Defence lawyer David Bell said Horne, who appeared in court by video link from Perth prison, had that day discovered his long term ex-partner had cheated on him with an associate he was with.

He said his client’s position is that he and his associate were in a heated argument when they came across Mr Brown by chance and that his client “cannot properly explain why he decided to target him”.

The lawyer said Horne, who was under the influence of Diazepam at the time, took an opportunity.

Mr Bell said when it became apparent Mr Brown had no cash, Horne desisted.

Sheriff Robert More told Horne he had committed a violent crime but probably would not have much time left to serve in prison, having been remanded since March 7 for it.

The sheriff adjourned sentence until August 11 to obtain background reports and admitted Horne to bail meantime, with a special condition not to contact Mr Brown.

Survivors speak out

The survivors of serial rapist Logan Doig have issued a plea for justice reform, to help other victims of rape and sexual assault “feel less alone”.

Doig, 23, was this week jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being convicted of harrowing attacks on five women between 2015 and 2020.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how he blamed his victims and refused to take responsibility for his sexual crimes.

Hannah McLaughlan, Holly Prowse, Jennifer McCann and Hannah Reid were in court to see their attacker Logan Doig sentenced. Image: Supplied

Now the women whose “remarkable bravery” led to Doig’s conviction have broken their silence.

In an unprecedented step, survivors have waived their right to anonymity to call for a wider debate over the “gruelling” criminal process and “turn their pain into power”.

Full story here

High speed pursuit

An Angus boy racer hit 116mph while being pursued by police as he tried to escape his turbulent home life, a court has heard.

Alex Valente, 21, was spotted by officers on the A92 near Mains of Kelly and Salmond’s Muir on May 11.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court that officers saw the car at around 7.30pm travelling at an excessive speed.

It was spotted shortly after travelling at “grossly excessive” speeds, she said.

Valente sped down the A92 at ‘grossly excessive’ speeds

Driver Valente reached the three-figure speed before “expeditiously” leaving the carriageway.

Blue lights and sirens weren’t enough to stop Valente, of Carnoustie’s Carlogie Road.

Valente entered a right hand bend and lost grip, narrowly avoiding a pedestrian who was running on a grass verge.

He eventually stopped of his own accord and told police his driving had been impulsive.

Valente previously admitted driving dangerously.

His lawyer Hannah Fairbrother said: “Mr Valente is a young boy, he’s 21.

“He is not currently employed, he’s actively seeking employment.

“He was due to go to university however he has been suffering from mental health problems.”

She added: “He advises that this does stem from his situation at home.

“He advises that the family situation has just been really upsetting.

“On that day, the tensions were extremely high.

“He says he felt he needed to get out the house.

“He accepts full responsibility. He’s very distressed by all this.

“There is literally no excuse for the way he’s driven.

“He was previously diagnosed with depression. He recognises that the situation at home has taken a toll on him.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston disqualified Valente for a year and ordered him to complete 60 hours unpaid work in six months.

Valente must resit the extended test before taking to the road again.

The sheriff said: “I appreciate it’s a first conviction for him and he’s a young man.

“Custody at this stage is not uppermost in my mind.

“The court often hears of circumstances that result in tragedy.”

Headbutt assault in Perth pub

A man who headbutted another reveller in the face in a Perth pub has been fined.

Thomas Mullen appeared at the city’s Sheriff Court to admit assaulting Kyle Buy in the Half a Tanner pub last month.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the parties “exchanged words” at the counter.

“There has been a confrontation between parties and Mr Mullen has thereafter head-butted the complainer,” she said.

“The complainer and his friend then left the locus. The matter was reported via 101.

“On June 24, police attended at the locus and carried out inquiries.”

Police quizzed staff and viewed CCTV.

The following day, Mullen – who was on bail at the time – handed himself in.

His solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “Mr Mullen cooperated fully with police.

“I think it’s fair to say both parties had been consuming alcohol whilst at the bar.

“There had been an exchange of words between them.

“As far as Mr Mullen was concerned, that was an end to it.

“Parties has been spoken to by members of staff in the pub.

“He was not expecting to hear anything further.

“He owns his own business.”

Sheriff David Hall fined the 58-year-old, of Cambusburn Road, Guildtown, £500.

Jailed for ‘terrifying’ shop raid

Two men who carried out a traumatising knifepoint robbery at a Forfar convenience store have been locked up.

A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court last month convicted Christopher McIntosh and Robert Campbell of a raid on the Best-One store in Taranty Road.

Armed assailant McIntosh threatened shopkeeper Muhammad Shakeel with a blade after lookout Campbell had first scoped out the shop.

Robert Campbell, left, and Christopher McIntosh at Forfar Sheriff Court.

McIntosh appeared from prison by video link and was jailed for 46 months, reduced from four years because of the time he’d already spent remanded.

Campbell was also jailed, for two years.

Supporters of the duo, who maintain their innocence, had to be removed after one person shouted an expletive at the end of the hearing.

Full story here

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

