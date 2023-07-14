25 best pictures as Scotland women dump Northern Ireland in Dundee: Were you amongst 5000-plus at Dens Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25 best pictures as Scotland women dump Northern Ireland in Dundee: Were you amongst 5000-plus at Dens Park?

Comfortable Scotland side see off international neighbours in first capped Dens match.

Northern Ireland's women were no match for Scotland at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Northern Ireland's women were no match for Scotland at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Scotland’s women turned on the style against Northern Ireland, backed by more than 5000 fans at drookit Dens park.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Martha Thomas had Pedro Martinez Losa’s side 3-0 up and cruising by half-time.

As relentless rain continued to fall into the second half, they saw out the game in comfort.

An impressive crowd of 5148 cheered Scotland on to victory.

And Courier Sport has pulled together the 25 best pictures from a memorable first international clash at the home of Dundee FC.

Scotland national team branding on the traditional ‘home’ dugout at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
The Scotland squad inspect the pitch at Dens Park as rain begins to lash down before kick-off. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir looked a long way from Real Madrid as she walked the turf in Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Almost 6000 tickets had been sold for Scotland women’s first match at Dens Park as the turnstiles opened. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Fans, like these youngsters from Monifieth, queued happily in the rain to watch Scotland in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Skye (8) and Sarah (12) Russell from Cowdenbeath flying the flag ahead of the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
These Tartan Army foot soldiers were at Dens Park to cheer on their country. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans queue to collect their tickets before kick-off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa (R) and Northern Ireland manager Gail Redmond shake hands before the match. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Fans towards the front of the Bobby Cox Stand risked a shower. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms was safely under cover as the teams lined up before kick-off. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Scotland women and Northern Ireland take the field. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
A picture of the late Craig Brown is held up by a fan during a minute’s applause for the former Scotland boss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
There were plenty of young fans in attendance at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Scotland’s Fife Madridista Caroline Weir gets away from Northern Ireland’s Caragh Hamilton as the contest warmed up. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Scotland fans were in good spirits at Dens, despite the rain. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Supporters of all ages backed Scotland, who quickly took control against Northern Ireland, with enthusiasm. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The atmosphere at Dens Park was family friendly. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Erin Cuthbert (centre) celebrates after putting Scotland women 1-0 up on Northern Ireland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Sam Kerr (number 8) of Bayern Munich quickly made it 2-0 as Scotland’s dominance told. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Scotland’s Martha Thomas snatched a third goal before the break as Northern Ireland threatened to implode. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The first half goal-fest appeared to take it out of one Scotland fan. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Daughter of Dunfermline Caroline Weir is a global star of the women’s game. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Weir was replaced late on by Kirsty MacLean as Scotland sought, successfully, to close out the contest. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

