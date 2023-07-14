25 best pictures as Scotland women dump Northern Ireland in Dundee: Were you amongst 5000-plus at Dens Park?

Scotland’s women turned on the style against Northern Ireland, backed by more than 5000 fans at drookit Dens park.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Martha Thomas had Pedro Martinez Losa’s side 3-0 up and cruising by half-time.

As relentless rain continued to fall into the second half, they saw out the game in comfort.

An impressive crowd of 5148 cheered Scotland on to victory.

And Courier Sport has pulled together the 25 best pictures from a memorable first international clash at the home of Dundee FC.