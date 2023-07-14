Football 25 best pictures as Scotland women dump Northern Ireland in Dundee: Were you amongst 5000-plus at Dens Park? Comfortable Scotland side see off international neighbours in first capped Dens match. Northern Ireland's women were no match for Scotland at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS By Sean Hamilton Share 25 best pictures as Scotland women dump Northern Ireland in Dundee: Were you amongst 5000-plus at Dens Park? Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4559515/25-best-pictures-as-scotland-women-dump-northern-ireland-in-dundee-were-you-amongst-5000-plus-at-dens-park/ Copy Link Scotland’s women turned on the style against Northern Ireland, backed by more than 5000 fans at drookit Dens park. Goals from Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Martha Thomas had Pedro Martinez Losa’s side 3-0 up and cruising by half-time. As relentless rain continued to fall into the second half, they saw out the game in comfort. An impressive crowd of 5148 cheered Scotland on to victory. And Courier Sport has pulled together the 25 best pictures from a memorable first international clash at the home of Dundee FC. Scotland national team branding on the traditional ‘home’ dugout at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS The Scotland squad inspect the pitch at Dens Park as rain begins to lash down before kick-off. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir looked a long way from Real Madrid as she walked the turf in Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Almost 6000 tickets had been sold for Scotland women’s first match at Dens Park as the turnstiles opened. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Fans, like these youngsters from Monifieth, queued happily in the rain to watch Scotland in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Skye (8) and Sarah (12) Russell from Cowdenbeath flying the flag ahead of the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson These Tartan Army foot soldiers were at Dens Park to cheer on their country. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fans queue to collect their tickets before kick-off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa (R) and Northern Ireland manager Gail Redmond shake hands before the match. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Fans towards the front of the Bobby Cox Stand risked a shower. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Dundee FC managing director John Nelms was safely under cover as the teams lined up before kick-off. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Scotland women and Northern Ireland take the field. Image: Craig Foy/SNS A picture of the late Craig Brown is held up by a fan during a minute’s applause for the former Scotland boss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS There were plenty of young fans in attendance at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Scotland’s Fife Madridista Caroline Weir gets away from Northern Ireland’s Caragh Hamilton as the contest warmed up. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Scotland fans were in good spirits at Dens, despite the rain. Image: David Young/Shutterstock Supporters of all ages backed Scotland, who quickly took control against Northern Ireland, with enthusiasm. Image: David Young/Shutterstock The atmosphere at Dens Park was family friendly. Image: David Young/Shutterstock Erin Cuthbert (centre) celebrates after putting Scotland women 1-0 up on Northern Ireland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Sam Kerr (number 8) of Bayern Munich quickly made it 2-0 as Scotland’s dominance told. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Scotland’s Martha Thomas snatched a third goal before the break as Northern Ireland threatened to implode. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire The first half goal-fest appeared to take it out of one Scotland fan. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Daughter of Dunfermline Caroline Weir is a global star of the women’s game. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Weir was replaced late on by Kirsty MacLean as Scotland sought, successfully, to close out the contest. Image: Craig Foy/SNS