Home Sport Football

Euan Spark thrilled with Brechin City bond – as players delay night out to extend Glebe Park kids kickabout

Spark and his Brechin team-mates took to the pitch after their weekend friendly win over Brechin Vics for an impromptu kickabout.

By Ewan Smith
Euan Spark clears the ball as he is marked by several young Brechin City fans. Image: Brechin City
Euan Spark clears the ball as he is marked by several young Brechin City fans. Image: Brechin City

Euan Spark is delighted with the bond Brechin City are building with fans – after an impromptu post-match kickabout went into extra-time.

City stars took to the field with dozens of young Brechin fans for a game on the park after their 10-1 Americas Cup win over Brechin Vics.

And Spark revealed the squad enjoyed the post-match pitch party so much that they delayed a players’ night out to extend their time on the pitch.

“We don’t consider ourselves to be any different from the fans,” said Spark.

“We’re just like them, normal people. I don’t think we’re anything special like John Souttar is at Rangers.

Smiles

Brechin City players have a joke with young fans on the Glebe Park turf. Image: Brechin City FC

“So anything we can do to bring the game closer them we will.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids while we played made it all worthwhile.

“But we REALLY enjoyed it too. It wasn’t just about sending the kids home happy. It was also fun for us.

“The biggest compliment I can pay the kids is that we didn’t want the game to stop.

“We had a train booked for 5.30 to go on a players night out. Around 5pm we looked at each other and decided to miss it and get the next one.

Brechin City fans try to beat the keeper at Glebe Park. Image Brechin City FC

“We said ‘next goal’s the winner’ and the game went on for another 20 minutes.

“To me, this is what football is about.

“When I was younger I went to watch Brechin home and away so it’s really amazing to see the kind of bond we now have with the community.

“That starts at the top.

“The chairman is very big into community engagement but it’s also important to our manager and us as players.

“You can see what the fans give us back.

Marc Scott goes in for big challenge on young fan. Image: Brechin City FC

“The crowds we got for the last few games of the season were phenomenal and that kind of support gives you a massive lift.

“I hope we can get them back behind us at the start of the season.

“It’s going to be a very big season for us and we’d love to have them on the journey with us.”

Brechin City to host Livingston in cup

The real action starts for City as they face Livingston in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

And the Highland League champions are in no doubt over the size of task that awaits them against Premiership Livi.

Seth Patrick is all smiles. Image: Brechin City FC

“It’s a game we’re all really looking forward to,” added Spark, co-owns the town’s award-winning Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters with John and Harry Souttar.

“There are four divisions between us and it will be tough – both mentally and physically.

“For a couple of weeks after we lost the pyramid play-offs I felt sick about football.

“But the feeling didn’t stick around for too long.

“The manager has kept a really good squad together and added to it and we are buzzing at training.

“My customers can’t wait either.

“They are always asking me about games so hopefully they’ll back us and we can give a good account of ourselves.”

