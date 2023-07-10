KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Stephen Flynn looks a lot like the next SNP leader

In recent months, the drama surrounding the SNP has closely resembled the disappointing final season of Game of Thrones.

Their antics may make for blockbuster viewing. But there’s no doubt that the once-dominant party has become a bloody, brutal mess that is riddled with inconsistencies.

From the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances to more recent events – including the temporarily withdrawal of the whip from SNP MP Angus MacNeil for allegedly threatening chief whip Brendan O’Hara – the party does not have its problems to seek.

Recent polls have shown a drop in support for the SNP.

Half of respondents to a new YouGov poll said that they believe Humza Yousaf is doing a bad job as First Minister.

But if the party is looking for a chink of light among the gloom, they might just find it in the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

The Aberdeen South MP only took over from former Westminster leader Ian Blackford in December last year. But he is already making his mark.

The SNP had grown somewhat complacent under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, knowing she was a safe go-to for media interviews and appearances.

To put it kindly, Humza Yousaf does not possess the same consistent record.

But the young, charismatic new Westminster leader has been appearing on our screens with increasing regularity.

And during this period of instability, Flynn has been one of the few figures to have actually strengthened his standing within the party.

Stephen Flynn has proved reliable and capable for SNP

Where others have either been damaged by their association to the former SNP leadership team, or diminished by public displays of factionalism, Stephen Flynn has positioned himself separate to – and above – all the nonsense.

Whether this is a considered strategy, or just his approach to politics in general, remains to be seen.

If I was betting though, I’d suspect the latter.

In his short time in the new role, he has established himself as a reliable and capable performer.

In interviews he is reassuringly unflustered and comes across as well-briefed.

And he does this while maintaining that unpolished, human element that politicians seem to struggle with.

Given his rapid rise within the party, his allies probably weren’t aware of the extent of his talents before they chose him to become their Westminster leader.

They are now.

And so are his opponents.

Are Stephen Flynn’s sights set higher than SNP Westminster leader?

It is telling that Stephen Flynn’s appearances at PMQs are not met with the comedy groans from the Tory benches that his predecessor Ian Blackford faced on a regular basis.

His short, sharp questions to the Prime Minister have proven to be much more effective than Blackford’s often rambling performances.

Humza Yousaf has only been in office for just over 100 days. And it would be ordinarily be premature to begin thinking ahead to which SNP politician might succeed him.

But the SNP is in flux. And current events surrounding the party bear all the hallmarks of a dam about to burst.

Stephen Flynn has given no indication that he has his sights set on the top job.

He is effusive in his praise of the First Minister and seems very much a team player.

For now, the party will be glad to at least have a safe pair of hands at Westminster

But in a party besieged by discord, Stephen Flynn is fast establishing himself as a credible figure who is capable of being heard above the noise.

And that makes him one to watch.