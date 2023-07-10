KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Stephen Flynn looks a lot like the next SNP leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Stephen Flynn looks a lot like the next SNP leader

Stephen Flynn has excelled as SNP Westminster leader during a turbulent time for his party. So is he destined for bigger things?

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn with arms folded in front of a grey sky.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Kirsty Strickland

In recent months, the drama surrounding the SNP has closely resembled the disappointing final season of Game of Thrones.

Their antics may make for blockbuster viewing. But there’s no doubt that the once-dominant party has become a bloody, brutal mess that is riddled with inconsistencies.

From the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances to more recent events – including the temporarily withdrawal of the whip from SNP MP Angus MacNeil for allegedly threatening chief whip Brendan O’Hara – the party does not have its problems to seek.

Recent polls have shown a drop in support for the SNP.

Half of respondents to a new YouGov poll said that they believe Humza Yousaf is doing a bad job as First Minister.

But if the party is looking for a chink of light among the gloom, they might just find it in the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "In a party besieged by discord, Stephen Flynn is fast establishing himself as a credible figure who is capable of being heard above the noise."

The Aberdeen South MP only took over from former Westminster leader Ian Blackford in December last year. But he is already making his mark.

The SNP had grown somewhat complacent under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, knowing  she was a safe go-to for media interviews and appearances.

To put it kindly, Humza Yousaf does not possess the same consistent record.

But the young, charismatic new Westminster leader has been appearing on our screens with increasing regularity.

And during this period of instability, Flynn has been one of the few figures to have actually strengthened his standing within the party.

Stephen Flynn has proved reliable and capable for SNP

Where others have either been damaged by their association to the former SNP leadership team, or diminished by public displays of factionalism, Stephen Flynn has positioned himself separate to – and above – all the nonsense.

Stephen Flynn in black jumper and dark blue jacket, walking beside former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in red blazer, on an SNP campaign visit in Aberdeen.
Stephen Flynn has managed to distance himself from controversy surrounding Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP finances investigation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Whether this is a considered strategy, or just his approach to politics in general, remains to be seen.

If I was betting though, I’d suspect the latter.

In his short time in the new role, he has established himself as a reliable and capable performer.

In interviews he is reassuringly unflustered and comes across as well-briefed.

And he does this while maintaining that unpolished, human element that politicians seem to struggle with.

Given his rapid rise within the party, his allies probably weren’t aware of the extent of his talents before they chose him to become their Westminster leader.

Stephen Flynn standing in the House of Commons, surrounded by fellow SNP MPs including the party's former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Stephen Flynn replaced Ian Blackford, seated, left, as leader of the SNP at Westminster.

They are now.

And so are his opponents.

Are Stephen Flynn’s sights set higher than SNP Westminster leader?

It is telling that Stephen Flynn’s appearances at PMQs are not met with the comedy groans from the Tory benches that his predecessor Ian Blackford faced on a regular basis.

His short, sharp questions to the Prime Minister have proven to be much more effective than Blackford’s often rambling performances.

Humza Yousaf has only been in office for just over 100 days. And it would be ordinarily be premature to begin thinking ahead to which SNP politician might succeed him.

First Minister Humza Yousaf smiling with both arms aloft, as he points to the audience from the stage of the Caird Hall in Dundee during the SNP independence convention.
First Minister Humza Yousaf’s riding a wave of support at the SNP independence convention at the Caird Hall in Dundee. But for how long? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

But the SNP is in flux. And current events surrounding the party bear all the hallmarks of a dam about to burst.

Stephen Flynn has given no indication that he has his sights set on the top job.

He is effusive in his praise of the First Minister and seems very much a team player.

For now, the party will be glad to at least have a safe pair of hands at Westminster

But in a party besieged by discord, Stephen Flynn is fast establishing himself as a credible figure who is capable of being heard above the noise.

And that makes him one to watch.

