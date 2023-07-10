Dundee shopkeeper ‘heartbroken’ as newsagents to close after 30 years

A Dundee shopkeeper has been left “heartbroken” after announcing the closure of his store after 30 years.

Dave Forbes has been the heartbeat of Forbes’ Newsagents whilst holding many prominent roles during his career in retail.

The former Scottish president of the National Federation of Retail Newsagents has been forced to call it a day due to ill health.

Dave, 81, said issues with his mobility have left him unable to work in the Clepington Road store over recent months and his younger sister, Jean, has deputised.

The Dundee FC fan stepped into the newsagent trade after previously being a director at Trojan Group of Companies.

While he is upset to see the business close, he hopes there is a future for the building.

‘I’ll never be back in the shop’

The father-of-two said: “I’m heartbroken that we’re having to do this, sadly I’ve had issues with my mobility.

“I’d love to be back in the shop but it’s just not feasible, I’ll never be back in the shop.

“I live directly opposite, so seeing the shop so close and being unable to work is frustrating.

“Jean (sister) and my daughter have been doing a brilliant job in my absence working but they can’t keep going.

“My sister should be retired and my daughter has other commitments.”

Dave – a former Dundee FC director – said the family are scaling back operations with reduced opening hours ahead of closing this Saturday.

He has many happy memories serving thousands of customers over the years.

In 2021, Dave hit the headlines when he stood toe to toe with a shoplifter.

He described how the thief pushed his way behind the counter and was challenged by Dave, then 79, before making off with scratch cards.

In May, Jean also took on a shoplifter – trying to hit him with a hammer to fend him off.

Dave added: “Although I haven’t been in Jean has been sending customers over to visit me, which has been great.

“I’ve got many happy memories of my time serving the community, it has been such a big part of my life.

“Jean has been scaling back the hours as of last week, ahead of closing this Saturday.

“Some folk have been to view the shop with the potential of taking it over but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

“It was a big career change for me all those years ago making the move from Trojan to the retail sector but I’ve enjoyed it immensely.”

The closure of Forbes Newsagents this weekend comes just weeks after Mirza & Co closed its doors on Arbroath Road last month.