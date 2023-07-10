Dundee shopkeeper ‘heartbroken’ as newsagents to close after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee shopkeeper 'heartbroken' as newsagents to close after 30 years

Shopkeeper Dave Forbes has been forced to call time due to ill health.

By James Simpson
Forbes Newsagents will close this weekend. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
A Dundee shopkeeper has been left “heartbroken” after announcing the closure of his store after 30 years.

Dave Forbes has been the heartbeat of Forbes’ Newsagents whilst holding many prominent roles during his career in retail.

The former Scottish president of the National Federation of Retail Newsagents has been forced to call it a day due to ill health.

Dave, 81, said issues with his mobility have left him unable to work in the Clepington Road store over recent months and his younger sister, Jean, has deputised.

Dave Forbes.

The Dundee FC fan stepped into the newsagent trade after previously being a director at Trojan Group of Companies.

While he is upset to see the business close, he hopes there is a future for the building.

‘I’ll never be back in the shop’

The father-of-two said: “I’m heartbroken that we’re having to do this, sadly I’ve had issues with my mobility.

“I’d love to be back in the shop but it’s just not feasible, I’ll never be back in the shop.

“I live directly opposite, so seeing the shop so close and being unable to work is frustrating.

“Jean (sister) and my daughter have been doing a brilliant job in my absence working but they can’t keep going.

“My sister should be retired and my daughter has other commitments.”

Dave – a former Dundee FC director – said the family are scaling back operations with reduced opening hours ahead of closing this Saturday.

He has many happy memories serving thousands of customers over the years.

Forbes Newsagents.

In 2021, Dave hit the headlines when he stood toe to toe with a shoplifter.

He described how the thief pushed his way behind the counter and was challenged by Dave, then 79, before making off with scratch cards.

In May, Jean also took on a shoplifter – trying to hit him with a hammer to fend him off.

Dave added: “Although I haven’t been in Jean has been sending customers over to visit me, which has been great.

“I’ve got many happy memories of my time serving the community, it has been such a big part of my life.

“Jean has been scaling back the hours as of last week, ahead of closing this Saturday.

“Some folk have been to view the shop with the potential of taking it over but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

“It was a big career change for me all those years ago making the move from Trojan to the retail sector but I’ve enjoyed it immensely.”

The closure of Forbes Newsagents this weekend comes just weeks after Mirza & Co closed its doors on Arbroath Road last month.

