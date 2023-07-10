Steven MacLean makes ‘itchy feet’ transfer market prediction as St Johnstone boss urges persistence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean makes ‘itchy feet’ transfer market prediction as St Johnstone boss urges persistence

Saints boss MacLean believes the summer market is about to start moving.

By Sean Hamilton
Steven MacLean isn't panicking about St Johnstone's lack of summer transfer activity. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean isn't panicking about St Johnstone's lack of summer transfer activity. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have had to be patient in the transfer market this summer.

But Steven MacLean believes the Perth side’s patience will soon be rewarded.

Saints have so far waved goodbye to 17 players from last season’s squad without welcoming a single new signing.

Their manager knows he needs reinforcements – and preferably soon.

But he insists it’s only a matter of time until agents start approaching negotiations with more urgency.

MacLean said: “Am I worried? I’m not panicking.

“I want players in. I am desperate to get players in and the sooner the better.

“We have just three injuries now – Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Dan Phillips.

“When I get those three back, we have a good nucleus and we can add quality.

“I’m adamant I’m not bringing in people for the sake of bringing people in.

“People who are asking for scary money, it is just not happening.

“English players still get paid in July. Their contracts finish but they still get a wage from the PFA.

“I was in England for 10 years and know how it works.

“But it is starting to move now and you can see the phone going more.

“Players are getting itchy feet and they can’t wait forever.

“I think things will start happening soon.”

Loans will once again have their place in the St Johnstone squad.

But MacLean explained they are likely to arrive later in the summer.

Adam Montgomery was a loan success story for St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS

“The good loans don’t go out early,” he said.

“Clubs all want to see their good young players in pre-season.

“We have things brewing and have first targets, second targets, third targets, fourth targets and fifth targets. It is endless.

“We need to be persistent. It is frustrating at times but we will get there.

“I don’t want loads of loans but, if you get a quality one, it helps. Look at Adam Montgomery.”

A young Saints team lost to Partick Thistle behind closed doors at the weekend.

Returning full-backs Callum Booth and James Brown played 45 minutes each, while Max Kucheriavyi banked 90 minutes.

“Liam Parker got another 90 minutes, Taylor Steven 90 minutes and Alex Ferguson an hour,” MacLean added.

“Alex was back training on Friday (after picking up knock at Dunfermline) and he came through it fine.

“Again, we had 16 and 17-year-olds getting more exposure.

“A couple of them will need a loan spell away from the club to toughen up and learn how to win.

“Everyone was back in on Monday (yesterday) for training and looking forward to East Fife (on Tuesday night).

“First team players will all get a good 45 minutes under their belt to be ready for Saturday.”

Saints face East Fife in friendly action at MKM Timber Bayview Stadium on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

