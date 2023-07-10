Steven MacLean makes ‘itchy feet’ transfer market prediction as St Johnstone boss urges persistence

St Johnstone have had to be patient in the transfer market this summer.

But Steven MacLean believes the Perth side’s patience will soon be rewarded.

Saints have so far waved goodbye to 17 players from last season’s squad without welcoming a single new signing.

Their manager knows he needs reinforcements – and preferably soon.

But he insists it’s only a matter of time until agents start approaching negotiations with more urgency.

MacLean said: “Am I worried? I’m not panicking.

“I want players in. I am desperate to get players in and the sooner the better.

“We have just three injuries now – Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Dan Phillips.

“When I get those three back, we have a good nucleus and we can add quality.

“I’m adamant I’m not bringing in people for the sake of bringing people in.

“People who are asking for scary money, it is just not happening.

“English players still get paid in July. Their contracts finish but they still get a wage from the PFA.

“I was in England for 10 years and know how it works.

“But it is starting to move now and you can see the phone going more.

“Players are getting itchy feet and they can’t wait forever.

“I think things will start happening soon.”

Loans will once again have their place in the St Johnstone squad.

But MacLean explained they are likely to arrive later in the summer.

“The good loans don’t go out early,” he said.

“Clubs all want to see their good young players in pre-season.

“We have things brewing and have first targets, second targets, third targets, fourth targets and fifth targets. It is endless.

“We need to be persistent. It is frustrating at times but we will get there.

“I don’t want loads of loans but, if you get a quality one, it helps. Look at Adam Montgomery.”

A young Saints team lost to Partick Thistle behind closed doors at the weekend.

Returning full-backs Callum Booth and James Brown played 45 minutes each, while Max Kucheriavyi banked 90 minutes.

“Liam Parker got another 90 minutes, Taylor Steven 90 minutes and Alex Ferguson an hour,” MacLean added.

“Alex was back training on Friday (after picking up knock at Dunfermline) and he came through it fine.

“Again, we had 16 and 17-year-olds getting more exposure.

“A couple of them will need a loan spell away from the club to toughen up and learn how to win.

“Everyone was back in on Monday (yesterday) for training and looking forward to East Fife (on Tuesday night).

“First team players will all get a good 45 minutes under their belt to be ready for Saturday.”

Saints face East Fife in friendly action at MKM Timber Bayview Stadium on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7:45pm.