Dead minke whale washed up on Angus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dead minke whale washed up on Angus beach

Angus Council to inspect the carcass and decide if or how it should be removed.

By Neil Henderson
The dead minke whale on the beach at Auchmithie.
The whale washed up on the beach at Auchmithie. Image: Mark Caunt

A dead minke whale washed up on Auchmithie beach in Angus.

The four metre-long mammal was first spotted on the shoreline on Saturday and Angus Council officers went to inspect the body on Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the whale’s death but it’s thought the minke died recently, given the lack of decomposition.

Mark Caunt, who lives close to Auchmithie was informed of the whale by a neighbour and went to take a look.

The whale was discovered on Saturday. Image: Mark Caunt

He told The Courier: “I was told by a friend that there had been a whale washed on the beach so went to see.

“It washed up on the Saturday tide and is a minke whale of approximately four metres long.

Angus Council is to carry out an inspection of the whale. Image: Mark Caunt

“Because it was in near perfect condition and with hardly any sign of decomposing, it looks to have died very recently.

“It’s such a shame to see such a beautiful thing lying there dead on the beach.”

Dead whale washed up on beach at Auchmitie in Angus on Saturday. Image: Mark Caunt

Minke whales are most commonly spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

Adult minkes usually grow to between seven and nine metres long and can live up to 50 years.

Angus Council has been informed of the situation and officers are visiting the beach to decide what to do with the carcass.

Minke whale washed up on the beach at Auchmithie at the weekend

A council spokesman confirmed it had been made aware of the whale carcass at Auchmithie.

He added: “Officers are attending today to carry out investigations and decide what action is appropriate.

The dead whale carcass is approximately four metres long. Image: Mark Caunt

“Angus Council has no formal policy regarding our response to stranded whales on Angus beaches.

“Each incident is assessed according to its own particular circumstances.

“In consultation with stakeholders, such as SEPA and the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, we also draw from good practice and experience gained from previous incidents to ensure an appropriate solution is found.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A yellow warning has been issued for rain. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Multiple rapist jailed Picture shows; Logan Doig. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 10/07/2023
Victim-blaming Angus rapist jailed for attacks on five women
Cortachy Church sits in a spectacular setting near Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Kirk still to decide fate of Cortachy Church in rural Angus after final service
The crash happened on Reform Street at the junction with Brook Street. Image: Google Street View.
Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Monifieth
Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures as thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Operations manager Alex Smith (left) and Deputy Launching Authority Ian Swankie are no longer on the Arbroath RNLI crew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
130 years of dedicated lifeboat service lost in Arbroath RNLI row as departures rise
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
NHS Tayside.
NHS Tayside reassures patients over waiting list text message
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called 'Scotland's Augusta'