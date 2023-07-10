Dead minke whale washed up on Angus beach

A dead minke whale washed up on Auchmithie beach in Angus.

The four metre-long mammal was first spotted on the shoreline on Saturday and Angus Council officers went to inspect the body on Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the whale’s death but it’s thought the minke died recently, given the lack of decomposition.

Mark Caunt, who lives close to Auchmithie was informed of the whale by a neighbour and went to take a look.

He told The Courier: “I was told by a friend that there had been a whale washed on the beach so went to see.

“It washed up on the Saturday tide and is a minke whale of approximately four metres long.

“Because it was in near perfect condition and with hardly any sign of decomposing, it looks to have died very recently.

“It’s such a shame to see such a beautiful thing lying there dead on the beach.”

Minke whales are most commonly spotted along the Scottish coastline between July and September.

Adult minkes usually grow to between seven and nine metres long and can live up to 50 years.

Angus Council has been informed of the situation and officers are visiting the beach to decide what to do with the carcass.

Minke whale washed up on the beach at Auchmithie at the weekend

A council spokesman confirmed it had been made aware of the whale carcass at Auchmithie.

He added: “Officers are attending today to carry out investigations and decide what action is appropriate.

“Angus Council has no formal policy regarding our response to stranded whales on Angus beaches.

“Each incident is assessed according to its own particular circumstances.

“In consultation with stakeholders, such as SEPA and the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, we also draw from good practice and experience gained from previous incidents to ensure an appropriate solution is found.”