Home News Dundee

Former prime minister Gordon Brown to receive honorary degree from Abertay University

The 72-year-old is being recognised at the graduation ceremonies next week.

By Laura Devlin
Gordon Brown is the former MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is to be awarded a honorary degree from Abertay University.

The 72-year-old, who hails from Kirkcaldy, will be recognised at two graduation ceremonies being held at the Caird Hall on Friday July 21.

Over 700 students from all four of Abertay’s academic schools will cross the stage at  the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

BAFTA award-winning composer and former games developer, Jessica Curry, is also being recognised alongside the former prime minister.

Composer and former games developer Jessica Curry will also be recognised. Image: Abertay University.

Gordon Brown held the position of prime minster between 2007 and 2010, having previously been chancellor of the exchequer from 1997 to 2007.

His ten years in charge of the U.K’s finances makes him the longest serving chancellor in modern history.

Abertay ‘thrilled to welcome Gordon Brown’

Vice-chancellor of Abertay University, Professor Liz Bacon Professor Liz Bacon – who will be addressing the ceremonies – said the two honorary graduates were “perfect role models” for students.

She said: “Graduation is the most important date in the University calendar, bringing our community together to celebrate the considerable achievements of our talented students.

“It is a very special occasion that recognises their hard work and serves as a moment of collective pride for everyone at Abertay.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gordon Brown and Jessica Curry to the Abertay family as honorary graduates.

“Both are highly esteemed in their respective fields and are the perfect role
models for our graduates and the university more widely.”

