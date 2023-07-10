New MG car showroom to open in Dundee creating 20 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New MG car showroom to open in Dundee creating 20 jobs

The new franchise is part of ambitious plans from John Clark Motor Group.

By Gavin Harper
John Clark Motor Group is opening a new MG car showroom in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.
John Clark Motor Group is opening a new MG car showroom in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

A new MG car showroom is to open off Dundee’s Kingsway, creating more than 20 jobs.

John Clark Motor Group, which also has Skoda Seat and Cupra businesses on Myrekirk Road, will open its new MG showroom next month.

Initially, it will be within a temporary showroom before moving into the current Skoda/Seat premises when it relocates later this year.

The family firm plans to open new premises at the former Tesco depot on Baird Avenue.

John Clark Motor Group managing director Chris Clark said: “We’ve already got a strong presence in Dundee anyway and MG are looking to expand their network.

“Dundee was one of their open points, so we started conversations about seven or eight months ago.

“We identified the right location for them and what we could offer them.

“We were awarded the franchise about a month ago. The new showroom will open next month on Myrekirk Road.”

Dundee MG showroom a ‘good opportunity’

Mr Clark said it reinforces the group’s commitment to Dundee.

He added: “We’re already heavily invested in the city and it’s a good opportunity for us.

“I think we’ll do well with MG in Dundee.”

He said the move could create more than 20 jobs.

About five will be created when it moves into the temporary premises, but said more staff would be needed when it opens in the Skoda/Seat premises.

He said the temporary structure has cost “a couple of hundred grand” and said a similar figure would be invested in fitting out the Skoda/Seat showroom.

John Clark Motor Group managing director Chris Clark. Image:  John Clark Motor Group.

Mr Clark adds: “It is like a glorified marquee that we will fit-out and we’ll create offices.

“It feels like a small showroom and will be about 200 sq metres so it’s a decent size.

“When that relocates to a new building, MG will move into the current Skoda Seat showroom.”

John Clark Motor Group ‘weathers’ challenges

Mr Clark said the business had weathered the challenges of 2023 so far.

John Clark Motor Group recorded its best financial results after making significant investments in Dundee.

That included spending £2 million in its Volvo showroom at Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Mr Clark said: “Business has been very positive.

“We’re starting to see a volume of new vehicles coming through which is good. The used market and values are still holding up well, so it has been positive.”

John Clark Motor Group also has a BMW dealership in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

He said rising interest rates are among the firm’s key considerations.

“Rising interest rates are proving to be problematic from a customer funding point of view. That will definitely have an impact across the next six months.

“We weathered the additional heat, light and power challenges.

“There will be a lot of belt tightening by customers and therefore by us as well.”

