New MG car showroom to open in Dundee creating 20 jobs

A new MG car showroom is to open off Dundee’s Kingsway, creating more than 20 jobs.

John Clark Motor Group, which also has Skoda Seat and Cupra businesses on Myrekirk Road, will open its new MG showroom next month.

Initially, it will be within a temporary showroom before moving into the current Skoda/Seat premises when it relocates later this year.

The family firm plans to open new premises at the former Tesco depot on Baird Avenue.

John Clark Motor Group managing director Chris Clark said: “We’ve already got a strong presence in Dundee anyway and MG are looking to expand their network.

“Dundee was one of their open points, so we started conversations about seven or eight months ago.

“We identified the right location for them and what we could offer them.

“We were awarded the franchise about a month ago. The new showroom will open next month on Myrekirk Road.”

Dundee MG showroom a ‘good opportunity’

Mr Clark said it reinforces the group’s commitment to Dundee.

He added: “We’re already heavily invested in the city and it’s a good opportunity for us.

“I think we’ll do well with MG in Dundee.”

He said the move could create more than 20 jobs.

About five will be created when it moves into the temporary premises, but said more staff would be needed when it opens in the Skoda/Seat premises.

He said the temporary structure has cost “a couple of hundred grand” and said a similar figure would be invested in fitting out the Skoda/Seat showroom.

Mr Clark adds: “It is like a glorified marquee that we will fit-out and we’ll create offices.

“It feels like a small showroom and will be about 200 sq metres so it’s a decent size.

“When that relocates to a new building, MG will move into the current Skoda Seat showroom.”

John Clark Motor Group ‘weathers’ challenges

Mr Clark said the business had weathered the challenges of 2023 so far.

John Clark Motor Group recorded its best financial results after making significant investments in Dundee.

That included spending £2 million in its Volvo showroom at Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Mr Clark said: “Business has been very positive.

“We’re starting to see a volume of new vehicles coming through which is good. The used market and values are still holding up well, so it has been positive.”

He said rising interest rates are among the firm’s key considerations.

“Rising interest rates are proving to be problematic from a customer funding point of view. That will definitely have an impact across the next six months.

“We weathered the additional heat, light and power challenges.

“There will be a lot of belt tightening by customers and therefore by us as well.”