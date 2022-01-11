New Volvo car showroom opens in Dundee after £2m refurbishment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee car garage has opened its doors after undergoing a £2 million refurbishment.

Work at the former John Clark BMW Tayside showroom began last year.

Despite restrictions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Volvo Cars Dundee has now opened its doors to a new state-of-the-art showroom in Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

It is part of a series of “significant” investments from John Clark Motor Group to Dundee.

Head of business at Volvo Cars Dundee Bryan Muir said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new home.

“This impressive new development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency.

“After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom.”

Volvo’s commitment to electrification

The space features a lounge area with Scandinavian-designed furniture.

And the new Dundee Volvo showroom features six EV charging points. That is part of the car manufacturer’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030.

The firm has also removed single-use plastics from the showroom to help combat the climate emergency.

Mr Muir said the new showroom puts electrification at the forefront of Volvo’s approach.

‘The future of motoring has arrived’

He added: “The future of motoring has certainly arrived at Volvo Cars Dundee.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.”

The company has also committed to halve waiting times for services through a new streamlined service.

The Volvo personal service sees the same technician liaise with customers from the point of booking.