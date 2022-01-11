Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Volvo car showroom opens in Dundee after £2m refurbishment

By Gavin Harper
January 11 2022, 2.35pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.40pm
The new Volvo Cars Dundee dealership in Dryburgh Industrial Estate.
The new Volvo Cars Dundee dealership in Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

A Dundee car garage has opened its doors after undergoing a £2 million refurbishment.

Work at the former John Clark BMW Tayside showroom began last year.

Despite restrictions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Volvo Cars Dundee has now opened its doors to a new state-of-the-art showroom in Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

It is part of a series of “significant” investments from John Clark Motor Group to Dundee.

Head of business at Volvo Cars Dundee Bryan Muir said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new home.

Staff around a car at the new Volvo showroom in Dundee.
The new showroom opened its doors after a £2m refurbishment.

“This impressive new development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency.

“After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom.”

Volvo’s commitment to electrification

The space features a lounge area with Scandinavian-designed furniture.

And the new Dundee Volvo showroom features six EV charging points. That is part of the car manufacturer’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030.

Interior of the new Volvo showroom in Dundee.
The showroom is in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

The firm has also removed single-use plastics from the showroom to help combat the climate emergency.

Mr Muir said the new showroom puts electrification at the forefront of Volvo’s approach.

‘The future of motoring has arrived’

He added: “The future of motoring has certainly arrived at Volvo Cars Dundee.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.”

Cars parked outside the new Volvo showroom in Dundee.
The new Volvo Cars Dundee dealership showcases new and used vehicles.

The company has also committed to halve waiting times for services through a new streamlined service.

The Volvo personal service sees the same technician liaise with customers from the point of booking.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier